Molecular Sieves Market 2020 Deep Study of Top Players, Regional Segmentation, CAGR Value, Market Size & Share, Revenue Forecast to 2024

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Petroleum Refining and Petrochemicals

– Molecular sieves are majorly used in the petroleum refining industry. Ethanol is the backbone of the automotive industry and a major contributor to the world economy. The following graph represents the ethanol production by key countries.

– During the distillation process, the end products are 95% pure ethanol and rest 5% water. This 5% of water is adsorbed by molecular sieve material to achieve 99% pure ethanol.

– The dehydration of cracked gasses and olefin streams is basic to abstain from solidifying or the development of hydrates, amid cryogenic handling. Molecular sieves are used to remove water and other contaminants from these olefin streams. Molecular sieves are used for following petrochemical applications:

– Dehydration and purification of ethylene, propylene, butadiene, and other feedstock.

– Dehydration and purification of cracked gases and liquids.

– Naphtha feed dehydration.

– Drying hydrogen gas for acetylene converters.

– Zeolites are used as catalysts in the refining of crude oil into finished petroleum products. Because of their high selectivity, zeolite catalysts are often the most efficient and cost-effective methods, particularly in upgrading refinery streams into high-octane gasoline blending stock.

– Such aforementioned factors are likely to increase the demand for molecular sieves market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific region dominated the market share in 2018. With growing oil and gas industrial activities in countries, such as China, India, etc., the usage of molecular sieves is increasing in the region. The oil and gas sector in China is dominated by four national and provincial oil companies, which include PetroChina, Sinopec, China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), and Yanchang Petroleum. PetroChina, accounts for 31% of the total crude oil refining capacity, while Sinopec accounts for 45% of the total crude oil refining capacity in the country. Furthermore, in India, the demand for oil and gas processing is increasing primarily due to the rising fuel demand, due to the increasing sales of passenger cars, replacement of LPG as a cooking fuel, increasing urbanization, along with demand for infrastructure and consumer goods. The aforementioned factors are contributing to the increasing demand for molecular sieves consumption in the region during the forecast period.

