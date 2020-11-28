Modular Construction Market – Share, Segments Breakdown, Global Growth by Top Key Players, Future Scope, and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Modular Construction Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Modular Construction market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Modular Construction market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Relocatable Modular Construction – A Huge Market Potential

– A relocatable building is a partially- or completely-assembled building that complies with applicable codes and state regulations, and is constructed in a building manufacturing facility, using a modular construction technique.

– Relocatable modular buildings are designed to be reused or repurposed multiple times and transported to different sites. Some owners or manufacturers provide lease for such relocatable modular building services, as per the consumers’ requirements for office expansion, auditorium space, and medical facilities, in a short-term agreement.

– Consumers served by relocatable modular buildings include state, provincial, and local governments, non-profit organizations, corporations, school boards, health care providers, retail establishments, as well as individuals, partnerships, and sole proprietorships. School districts, across North America, are the largest owners of relocatable classrooms buildings.

– These factors are leading to the increasing demand in the modular construction market throughout the study period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of the market worldwide, and China alone has more than 7,000 indigenous dedicated players. The rapid increase in population in the regions of China and India is expected to give a rise in modular construction activity. The key areas of expected growth are social infrastructure, schools, hospitals, government accommodation, water, defense infrastructure, and water resources. Singapore has mandated elements of prefabricated, pre-finished, and volumetric construction (PPVC) for all projects on government land. The government backs this with subsidies for companies that participate with the aim of increasing and standardizing modern methods of construction (MMC) in the country. All such factors are increasing the demand for modular construction in the Asia-pacific region.

Detailed TOC of Modular Construction Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Demand from Construction Industries in the Countries of Asia-Pacific

4.3.2 Time & Cost-Effective Method of Construction

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Construction

5.1.1 Permanent Modular

5.1.2 Relocatable Modular

5.2 Material

5.2.1 Steel

5.2.2 Concrete

5.2.3 Wood

5.2.4 Plastic

5.3 End-user Industry

5.3.1 Commercial

5.3.2 Industrial / Institutional

5.3.3 Residential

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.1.4 Rest of North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Russia

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 South Korea

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios S.A.

6.3.2 Balfour Beatty Plc

6.3.3 Bouygues Construction

6.3.4 Guerdon Enterprises, LLC

6.3.5 JL Modular, Inc.

6.3.6 Julius Berger Nigeria Plc

6.3.7 KEF Infra

6.3.8 Kiewit Corporation

6.3.9 Laing O’Rourke

6.3.10 Palomar Modular Buildings

6.3.11 Red Sea Housing Services

6.3.12 Larsen & Toubro Limited

6.3.13 System House R & C Co. Ltd.

6.3.14 Taisei Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 Recovering Construction Industry in Europe

