Mobile Payments Market 2020 – 2024 | Prominent Players, Business Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Global Prospect by Future Growth Analysis

The “Mobile Payments Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Mobile Payments market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Mobile Payments market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Mobile payments automate payment systems instead of paying with cash, cheque, or credit cards. The technological advancement in the smartphone has enabled on-the-go fund transfer and POS at retail terminals. Mobile payments of various types are utilized for diverse operations, including ordering takeaway food, movie tickets, and smartphone game upgrade across many end-user industries.

Mobile Payments market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Mobile Payments market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

E-commerce to Drive the Mobile Payments Market

– With the increasing number of mobile devices all over the globe and high-speed cellular networks, e-commerce industry is in booming phase.

– The increasing number of data analysis tools and big data analytics are helping the vendors to customize their offerings increasing the possibility of a sale.

– According to the E-commerce Foundation, more than 25% of the consumers purchase weekly via mobile devices most of the purchases being made form retailer’s app or website.

– With the increasing number of omni-channel vendors all over the globe and specifically in Asia-Pacific countries such as India and China, this scenario is expected to more boost to the mobile payments market.

– According to a report by Credit Suisse, the digital payments market in India is currently pegged at USD 200 billion and expected to reach USD 1 trillion by 2023. With the entry of companies like Paytm, Google Pay the market is becoming quite attractive for other companies to establish their service.

– Moreover, Digital India campaign led by the government is encouraging the people to use the digital service and payments. With 1.32 billion population, Indian people are slowly transforming and taking interest in digital services that pave the way for mobile payment market.

Asia-Pacific to Offer New Opportunities in the Mobile Payments Market

– The Asia Pacific is increasingly becoming popular for the adoption of its electronic payment models. Countries, like India, Japan, China, and Australia are providing a stable ecosystem for the growth of the mobile payment market.

– In India, the recent demonetization act has brought widespread awareness about other modes of payment other than cash (which is a major medium of the transaction all over the Asia Pacific).

– According to Visa Inc., the company has crossed more than 20 million contactless cards in 2018 in India. The company also reveals that the contactless payment method and QR transactions make more than 25% of the transactions processed by Visa in India.

– On the other hand, countries like Australia are evolving to be the giants of the mobile payment market. According to Visa Inc., 79% of the transactions carried out in the country are carried out through electronic medium leaving only a 21% transactions to take place in cash.

