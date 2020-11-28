Mobile Health (mHealth) Market | Global Players by Size, Growth Analysis by share, Upcoming Trends, Regional Forecast to 2024

The “Mobile Health (mHealth) Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Mobile Health (mHealth) market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Mobile Health (mHealth) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244886

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Mobile Health (mHealth) Market on the global and regional level.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244886

Scope of the Report:

According to WHO, mHealth is a component of eHealth. To date, no standardized definition of mHealth has been established. For the purposes of the survey, the Global Observatory for eHealth (GOe) defined mHealth or mobile health as medical and public health practice supported by mobile devices, such as mobile phones, patient monitoring devices, personal digital assistants (PDAs), and other wireless devices. mHealth involves the use and capitalization on a mobile phone’s core utility of voice and short messaging service (SMS) as well as more complex functionalities and applications, including general packet radio service (GPRS), third and fourth generation mobile telecommunications (3G and 4G systems), global positioning system (GPS), and Bluetooth technology.

Mobile Health (mHealth) market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Mobile Health (mHealth) market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Remote patient monitoring services are expected to have the highest share

Global m-health by device type is segmented into blood glucose monitors, cardiac monitors, hemodynamic monitors, neurological monitors, respiratory monitors, body and temperature monitors, remote patient monitoring devices, and others. Remote patient monitoring services have the highest share, about 26% as it allows the monitoring and remote treatment of chronic conditions. Also, the development of various innovative system is helping in securely monitoring and reporting patient information in real-time circumstances. For instance, GoTelecare’s Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) system sends instant alerts if there is a change in abnormality in the vital signs and helps timely intervention by the physician, and prevents further deterioration of patient health.

By service type, the market is segmented into monitoring services, diagnostic services, treatment services, wellness and fitness solutions, and others. Monitoring services have the highest share, about 36% owing to the rising adoption of monitoring services for the management of chronic disease, post-acute care management, and also the rising geriatric population.

Asia-Pacific is expected to have High Growth Opportunities in Mobile-Health (m-Health) Market

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is due to the increased awareness of diseases among the people and the high penetration of mobile platforms in the Asia-Pacific region. Several Asian countries are also adopting digital health strategies for managing healthcare delivery. For instance, in 2015, the Japanese health and life insurance giant, Japan Post offered mobile health devices to elderly citizens. Through this initiative, Japan Post is expected to gather more data about its customers, which thereby, can help in improving their overall well-being.

North America dominates the market of mobile health as monitoring services are largely adopted in the region. Europe and Asia-Pacific follow North America, in terms of market shares.

Mobile Health (mHealth) Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Mobile Health (mHealth) market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Mobile Health (mHealth) including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244886

Detailed TOC of Mobile Health (mHealth) Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rise in Use of Smartphones, Tablets, Across the Globe

4.2.2 Increasing Focus on Personalized Medicine and Patient-Centered Approach

4.2.3 Increased Need of Point of Care Diagnosis and Treatment

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Data Security Issues

4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Policies for mHealth Applications

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Service Type

5.1.1 Monitoring Services

5.1.1.1 Independent Aging Solutions

5.1.1.2 Chronic Disease Management

5.1.1.3 Post Acute Care Services

5.1.2 Diagnostic Services

5.1.2.1 Self Diagnosis Services

5.1.2.2 Telemedicine Solutions

5.1.2.3 Medical Call centers manned by Healthcare Professionals

5.1.3 Treatment Services

5.1.3.1 Remote Patient Monitoring Services

5.1.3.2 Teleconsultation

5.1.4 Wellness and Fitness Solutions

5.1.5 Other Services

5.2 Device Type

5.2.1 Blood Glucose Monitors

5.2.2 Cardiac Monitors

5.2.3 Hemodynamic Monitors

5.2.4 Neurological Monitors

5.2.5 Respiratory Monitors

5.2.6 Body and Temperature Monitors

5.2.7 Remote Patient Monitoring Devices

5.2.8 Other Device Types

5.3 Stake Holder

5.3.1 Mobile Operators

5.3.2 Healthcare Providers

5.3.3 Application/Content Players

5.3.4 Other Stake Holders

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Medtronic PLC

6.1.2 Philips Healthcare

6.1.3 Omron Corporation

6.1.4 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.5 Qualcomm Life

6.1.6 AT&T Inc.

6.1.7 Cisco Systems, Inc.

6.1.8 Bayer Healthcare

6.1.9 Samsung Healthcare Solutions

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Double-girder Overhead Cranes Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026

Satellite-based Earth Observation Market 2020 – Global Industry SWOT Analysis, Future Growth Predictions, Demand and Development Status, Business Size with Key Players Forecast to 2024

Superfoods Market Growth by Size 2020 – Opportunities by Regions, Emerging Demand Status, Development Share, Progress Status, Key Technologies Forecast to 2024

Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC) Market Analysis by Growth Strategies of Key Players 2020, Covid-19 Impact on Industry Size, Opportunities, and Regions Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Surfboard Market Growth Analysis 2020 – Recent Trends by Regions, Future Demand Status, Size and Share Value Analysis, Boosting Strategies, COVID-19 Impact by 2024

High Capacity Laser Cutting Machines Market by Key Insights 2020, Top Industry Trend, Size and Growth Factors, Segmentation by Key Regions and Future Scope Forecast till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Household Water-Ionizer Market Size, Share and CAGR Status 2020 – Global Industry Data by Top Manufacturers, Business Boosting Strategies, Upcoming Trends, Emerging Growth Factors till 2026

Biomarkers Market Size and Growth Analysis 2020 Details for Business Development, Driving Factors, Top Players, Latest Opportunities till 2026

3D Cell Culture Hydrogel Market Size Analysis by Competitive Landscape 2020 – SWOT Analysis, Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Protective Clothing Fabrics Market Size 2020 Business Growth Rate with Revenue, Leading Players Updates, Share Trends, and Future Developments till 2024 – Industry Research.co

Captopril API Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

Stick System Curtain Wall Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026