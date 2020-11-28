Milk Packaging Market – Share, Segments Breakdown, Global Growth by Top Key Players, Future Scope, and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Milk Packaging Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Milk Packaging market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Milk Packaging market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The packaging of milk is an important aspect to protect, carry, and market in order to sustain its freshness and convenient form of the product. There are various packaging types which are used for packaging milk, such as bottles, cans, and pouches. The trends associated with the packaging types vary with respect to country and region. There are diverse reasons for good packaging of milk like safety, information, ease of storage & handling, and distribution damages.

Milk Packaging market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Milk Packaging market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Paperboard to Witness Significant Demand

– The growing awareness associated with the environment is expected to have a positive impact on the paperboard packaging owing to its recyclable features.

– It offers extra protection to the stored product and increases shelf life. Moreover, the information imprinted on the packaging is clear and provide high visibility, which is likely to propel the market growth.

– In addition, it omits the option for plastic or any other packaging which can be harmful to the environment. The aforementioned factors are projected to fuel the utilization of paperboard packaging for milk over the forecast period.

– The production of paperboard for packaging purpose is increasing all over the world due to benefits like its recyclable and decomposable property.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– The Asia-Pacific region has a high potential for lactose-free dairy products as a healthy alternative to lactose products which is likely to complement the production of milk, thereby, propelling the market growth.

– In addition, the population in the region is usually tolerant of the lactose-containing products which create new avenues for lacrosse-free products. Furthermore, the rising concerns over child nutrition are projected to complement milk consumption, propelling the market.

– Besides, the region is rich with farmers that have milk trading as their main source of income owing to which the market is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

– In countries, such as India, despite being responsible for almost 16% of the global milk production, there is a considerable difference in supply and demand. Even in such unfavorable conditions, the Indian government has decided to continue the ban on import of milk and milk products and is largely supporting local producers to develop their yields. The government is also aiding foreign companies in setting up local production. This is the case with many other Asia-Pacific countries, like China, as well.

Detailed TOC of Milk Packaging Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rising Health Concerns Among Consumers

4.3.2 Increasing Consumption of Flavoured Milk

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.7 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Packaging Type

5.1.1 Cans

5.1.2 Bottles/Containers

5.1.3 Cartons

5.1.4 Pouches/Bags

5.1.5 Other Packaging Types

5.2 By Material

5.2.1 Plastic

5.2.2 Glass

5.2.3 Paperboard

5.2.4 Metal

5.2.5 Other Materials

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 Germany

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Russia

5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Mexico

5.3.4.3 Argentina

5.3.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 UAE

5.3.5.3 South Africa

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Stanpac Inc.

6.1.2 Evergreen Packaging LLC

6.1.3 Elopak AS

6.1.4 Tetra Pak International SA

6.1.5 Amcor Limited

6.1.6 Ball Corporation

6.1.7 Indevco Group

6.1.8 Clondalkin Flexible Packaging

6.1.9 CKS Packaging Inc.

6.1.10 Crown Holdings Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

