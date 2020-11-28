Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market 2020 Deep Study of Top Players, Regional Segmentation, CAGR Value, Market Size & Share, Revenue Forecast to 2024

The “Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The market study of military UGVs is confined to the use of UGVs in military sector only. The market is segmented based on application into Combat, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance, and Explosive Disposal. The Explosive Disposal segment includes Mine clearance and Bomb disposal applications of the UGVs.

Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance segment of the market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance form a vital part of every military complex operations, success of military missions largely depend on platforms for ISR missions and to cater to this need defense companies are working closely with government agencies in development of UGVs that will play a vital role by providing combatants with additional surveillance and reconnaissance support. Also, the integration of advanced in technology with UGVs for better data acquisition and target identification have become another major investment area for the companies. In 2018, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) developed a hybrid ground and air robotic system for border patrol, reconnaissance, and surveillance defence system, which combines land and aerial capabilities. The new system supports a variety of complex missions including intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance, ambushes, target detection, and remote threat neutralization. Such developments in UGVs to support ISR missions are propelling the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Middle East & Africa Region to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

Middle East & Africa region is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. The Middle East and African countries are investing in modern defense, security, and infrastructure technologies. This has also led to various robotics companies to seize the opportunity for unmanned ground vehicles. Various companies in Israel, Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates among others are partnering with the major ground vehicle manufacturers to develop autonomous UGVs that will provide explosive devices’ removal assistance, help in reconnaissance missions and ammunition transportation and carry weapons to support combat missions. For instance, in early 2017, International Golden Group (IGG), an Abu Dhabi based company, signed a co-operation deal with Milrem Robotics for developing and arming unmanned ground vehicles (UGV). The increasing investments by the governments and companies of the region are acting as a major factor for the highest growth during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Mobility

5.1.1 Wheeled

5.1.2 Tracked

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Combat

5.2.2 Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance

5.2.3 Explosive Disposal

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 France

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 Russia

5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 South Korea

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Rest of Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 South Africa

5.3.5.4 Israel

5.3.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 General Dynamics Corporation

6.2.2 Rheinmetall AG

6.2.3 NEXTER Group

6.2.4 Oshkosh Corporation

6.2.5 Harris Corporation

6.2.6 ASELSAN AS

6.2.7 QinetiQ Group PLC

6.2.8 Cobham PLC

6.2.9 Milrem Robotics

6.2.10 Roboteam Ltd

6.2.11 Endeavour Robotics (FLIR Systems)

6.2.12 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

