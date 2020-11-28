Military Frigates Market 2020 – 2024 | Prominent Players, Business Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Global Prospect by Future Growth Analysis

The “Military Frigates Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Military Frigates market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Military Frigates market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Military Frigates market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Military Frigates market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Military Frigates market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Development of New Frigates is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Military Frigates Market

Development of new frigates is one of the key drivers in the military frigates market. With main concentration on high lethal and low detection capabilities of the frigates, development of frigates is picking up pace over the past few years. The US is one of the foremost countries that is into development of new frigates. Its new program of Guided Missile Frigate FFG(X) is in progress and includes construction of about 20 FFG(X) next-generation frigates by 2030. The US Navy selected five shipbuilders: Austal USA, Fincantieri S.p.A., General Dynamics, Huntington Ingalls Industries, and Lockheed Martin and is currently evaluating their designs. It intends to award the contract for the first frigate by 2020. Similarly, the United Kingdom is currently evaluating BAE Systems, Babcock and Atlas Elektronik UK for design, development and manufacturing of its new Type 31e frigate that is intended to enter service in the 2020s along with the more capable Type 26 frigate. Such new programs will propel the growth of the military frigates market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific Region to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. The escalated tensions between the countries of the region and tensions between China and India have led the countries to increase their military spending of the region and is one of the major factor boosting the growth the market during the forecast period. The countries like South Korea, Australia, India, China, and Indonesia are investing in development, building, and procurement of new frigates in this region. In late 2018, India’s Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) signed a USD 500 million deal with Rosoboronexport of Russia to indigenously manufacture two stealth frigates with technology transfer. Similarly, under Australia’s SEA 5000 Phase 1 project (Future Frigate Project), the country signed a deal with BAE Systems worth USD 26 billion to take the delivery of nine high-end anti-submarine warfare frigates by the end of next decade. Also, the presence of shipbuilding companies like Austal, China State Shipbuilding Corporation, and Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) is also supporting this growth.

Detailed TOC of Military Frigates Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Geography

5.1.1 North America

5.1.1.1 United States

5.1.1.2 Canada

5.1.2 Europe

5.1.2.1 Italy

5.1.2.2 Greece

5.1.2.3 United Kingdom

5.1.2.4 Spain

5.1.2.5 France

5.1.2.6 Germany

5.1.2.7 Russia

5.1.2.8 Rest of Europe

5.1.3 Asia-Pacific

5.1.3.1 China

5.1.3.2 Taiwan

5.1.3.3 India

5.1.3.4 South Korea

5.1.3.5 Australia

5.1.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.1.4 Latin America

5.1.4.1 Mexico

5.1.4.2 Brazil

5.1.4.3 Chile

5.1.4.4 Peru

5.1.4.5 Rest of Latin America

5.1.5 Middle East & Africa

5.1.5.1 Turkey

5.1.5.2 Egypt

5.1.5.3 Saudi Arabia

5.1.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BAE Systems plc

6.4.2 Fincantieri S.p.A.

6.4.3 Naval Group

6.4.4 Damen Schelde Naval Shipbuilding

6.4.5 Lürssen

6.4.6 thyssenkrupp AG

6.4.7 United Shipbuilding Corporation

6.4.8 Rosoboronexport

6.4.9 General Dynamics Corporation

6.4.10 Lockheed Martin Corporation

6.4.11 Austal

6.4.12 China State Shipbuilding Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

