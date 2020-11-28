Military Aviation MRO Market | Global Players by Size, Growth Analysis by share, Upcoming Trends, Regional Forecast to 2024

The “Military Aviation MRO Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Military Aviation MRO market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Military Aviation MRO market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

MRO, or Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul includes all the services, which are conducted, in order to assure the safety and the airworthiness of the aircraft. MRO activities include routine check-ups of the aircraft, as well as a complete overhaul of the engine.

Military Aviation MRO market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Military Aviation MRO market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Engine MRO Segment to Dominate the Market in the Years to Come.

Engine MRO is an extremely important part of MRO and also the most expensive one. The increasing complexity of the engine parts and the increased number of military aircraft crashes due to engine failures have made the militaries to focus on frequent engine maintenance and periodic checks. Also, the engine is one of the components of the aircraft which has to be maintained regularly irrespective of whether it is flying or on the ground. All these factors are expected to increase the revenues for the engine segment in the years to come, making this segment to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

North America will Register the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

Currently, North America has the highest military aircraft fleet in the world, with the US having more than 13,000 military aircraft alone. The aging aircraft fleet of the country, coupled with various initiatives taken by the government to upgrade their military aircraft, will be the key growth drivers for the North America region’s market growth. The high military spending of the US will help the market in this regard. The US is planning to achieve 80% readiness rate for all military aircraft in the near future. Such initiatives are expected to propel the growth of MRO activities in the near future. Thus, the region is expected to show growth with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Military Aviation MRO Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 MRO Type

5.1.1 Engine MRO

5.1.2 Components MRO

5.1.3 Interior MRO

5.1.4 Airframe MRO

5.1.5 Modifications MRO

5.1.6 Field Maintenance

5.2 Aircraft Type

5.2.1 Fixed-wing Aircraft

5.2.2 Rotorcraft

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Russia

5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 South Korea

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Mexico

5.3.4.2 Brazil

5.3.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 Qatar

5.3.5.4 Egypt

5.3.5.5 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 The Boeing Company

6.4.2 BAE Systems plc

6.4.3 Elbit Systems Ltd.

6.4.4 Saab AB

6.4.5 Lockheed Martin Corporation

6.4.6 General Atomics

6.4.7 Northrop Grumman Corporation

6.4.8 DynCorp International

6.4.9 Pratt & Whitney

6.4.10 Rolls Royce plc

6.4.11 AAR Corporation

6.4.12 StandardAero

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

