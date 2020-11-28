Military Aircraft Simulation and Training Market – Share, Segments Breakdown, Global Growth by Top Key Players, Future Scope, and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Military Aircraft Simulation and Training Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Military Aircraft Simulation and Training market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Military Aircraft Simulation and Training market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Flight simulators artificially recreate the environment for pilot training purposes. They not only deliver the knowledge of flying, but also provide the pilot experience of reacting under emergency situations. Based on the type of simulator, the market is segmented into full flight simulator (FFS), flight training devices (FTD) and other simulators. The other simulators include fixed base simulators, computer-based simulators, cockpit procedures trainer (CPT), and part task trainer (PTT).

Military Aircraft Simulation and Training market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Military Aircraft Simulation and Training market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Fixed-wing Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

The fixed-wing segment is currently dominating the market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is majorly due to the development and procurement of new aircraft models by the armed forces around the world. Governments are partnering with simulator and training providers to grow hand in hand. Technology advancement in AI (Artificial Intelligence) is becoming a significant facet of training in coming future. Also, new aircraft development programs by the OEMs are another propelling factor supporting the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth in military spending of the Asia Pacific countries is the major driving factor for its highest growth in the military aircraft market. Currently, this region is in the midst of political and territorial issue, which is generating demand for aircraft and UAVs for border surveillance and protection. Also, the countries are investing in the integration of the latest technologies to improve the effectiveness of the training. The innovation and need for advanced aircraft simulators is generating demand for military aircraft training and simulation in this region.

Military Aircraft Simulation and Training Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Military Aircraft Simulation and Training market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Military Aircraft Simulation and Training including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Military Aircraft Simulation and Training Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Simulator Type

5.1.1 Full Flight Simulator (FFS)

5.1.2 Flight Training Devices (FTD)

5.1.3 Other Simulators

5.2 Aircraft Type

5.2.1 Rotorcraft

5.2.2 Fixed-wing

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 France

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 L3 Technologies Inc.

6.2.2 Collins Aerospace

6.2.3 BAE Systems plc

6.2.4 The Boeing Company

6.2.5 CACI International, Inc.

6.2.6 CAE Inc.

6.2.7 MERLIN SIMULATION, INC.

6.2.8 Lockheed Martin Corporation

6.2.9 Thales Group

6.2.10 Textron Inc. (TRU Simulation + Training)

6.2.11 Rheinmetall AG

6.2.12 Northrop Grumman Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

