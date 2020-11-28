Military Aircraft Market 2020 Deep Study of Top Players, Regional Segmentation, CAGR Value, Market Size & Share, Revenue Forecast to 2024

The “Military Aircraft Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Military Aircraft market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Military Aircraft market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The study of military aircraft market includes both fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft types. The non-combat segment of fixed-wing aircraft is classified into reconnaissance and surveillance aircraft, trainer aircraft, transport aircraft, and other aircraft. The reconnaissance and surveillance aircraft includes the airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) and maritime patrol aircraft. The other aircraft segment includes electronic warfare and electronic intelligence, signals intelligence, and search and rescue aircraft.

Military Aircraft market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Military Aircraft market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

The Fixed-wing Segment is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

The fixed-wing segment is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. The increasing fixed-wing aircraft orders followed by the deliveries during the forecast period is expected to be the major driving factor for the growth of this segment during the forecast period. The development of more advanced and stealthier fixed-wing aircraft may attract a lot of countries to procure the aircraft to increase their aerial capabilities. For instance, Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Lightning II is one of the latest stealth multirole fighter developed by Lockheed Martin that has entered service in 2016. 91 F-35s were delivered in 2018, an increase of 38% compared to the deliveries made in 2017. The deliveries are scheduled to increase by another 40% in 2019. Currently, buyers of the aircraft are planning to procure close to a total of 3000 F-35 and field them till 2037-2047. Such rigorous procurements of fixed-wing aircraft are propelling the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth in military spending of the Asia-Pacific countries is the major driving factor for its growth. Japan previously planned to acquire 42 F-35A models. However, in December 2018, Japan announced its plans to procure approximately 150 F-35 stealth fighter jets from the United States, as part of Japan’s new defense plan. Additionally, the countries are collaborating to develop advanced aircraft to jointly enhance their air combat capabilities. For instance, Korean Aerospace Industries and Indonesian Aerospace together are currently developing KAI KF-X (IA IF-X) fighter aircraft project to replace the Republic of Korea Air Force’s aging F-4 and F-5 fighters. The development of new aircraft is expected to help the growth of the market in this region during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Military Aircraft Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Aircraft Type

5.1.1 Fixed-wing

5.1.1.1 Combat

5.1.1.1.1 Fighter Aircraft

5.1.1.1.2 Bomber Aircraft

5.1.1.2 Non-combat

5.1.1.2.1 Reconnaissance and Surveillance Aircraft

5.1.1.2.2 Trainer Aircraft

5.1.1.2.3 Transport Aircraft

5.1.1.2.4 Other Aircraft

5.1.2 Rotorcraft

5.1.2.1 Combat

5.1.2.2 Non-combat

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 United Kingdom

5.2.2.2 Germany

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Russia

5.2.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 India

5.2.3.3 Japan

5.2.3.4 South Korea

5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Mexico

5.2.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.2.5.3 Israel

5.2.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation

6.4.2 The Boeing Company

6.4.3 Northrop Grumman Corporation

6.4.4 Saab AB

6.4.5 BAE Systems PLC

6.4.6 Rostec

6.4.7 AVIC

6.4.8 Korea Aerospace Industries

6.4.9 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

6.4.10 Leonardo SpA

6.4.11 Textron Inc.

6.4.12 Airbus SE*

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

