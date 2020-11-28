Microgrid Control Systems Market – Share, Segments Breakdown, Global Growth by Top Key Players, Future Scope, and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Microgrid Control Systems Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Microgrid Control Systems market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Microgrid Control Systems market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

A microgrid is an integrated energy system with local distributed energy resources (DERs), such as local loads, generating assets, and possibly energy storage devices, such as batteries or fuel-cells. A microgrid system is typically capable of operating in “islanded” (off-the grid) or grid-connected mode.

Microgrid Control Systems market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Microgrid Control Systems market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Grid-connected Segment Accounts for a Significant Share in the Market

– Grid-connected or grid-tied is a completely connected grid network, installed to provide energy in accordance with the requirements of the corresponding end user. The distinct benefit of being a cost-effective solution, among the available micro-grid solutions, has prompted a majority of house owners and small-sized enterprises to prefer the grid-connected microgrid systems to cater to their respective power requirements.

– The presence of large-scale grid-tied microgrid networks in university campuses and military and defense industry has led to an increased rate of adoption of control systems in the market.

– The upcoming developments toward the evolution of a connected environment have led to large-scale investment by manufacturers establishing a private network of power, in case of a breakdown in regular sources.

– The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing increased developmental activities regarding grid-connected technology with countries, such as Singapore and India investing in installing grid-connected for efficient energy management.

The United States Occupies the Largest Market share

– The rise of renewable energy and distributed generation systems is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

– The traditional grid market is under increasing pressure. At the same time, its aging infrastructure requires major overhauls and the US EPA (Environmental Policy Agency) has imposed unprecedented greenhouse gas regulation, which is further driving the market for the integrated renewable energy microgrid control systems.

– The rising governmental support in the form of funding and state-level resiliency programs has increased the demand from institutions or campus applications, making it a key driver for the US market growth.

– The drop in energy storage prices is expected to lower the cost of integrating renewable energy. This factor is also expected to drive the rate of adoption of microgrids in larger communities and commercial and industrial sectors.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Backup Solutions (For Support, In Case Of Emergency Blackouts)

4.3.2 Growing Need to Improve Operational Efficiency

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Implementation Costs and Operational and Technical Issues

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Grid-connected

5.1.2 Off-Grid

5.1.3 Hybrid

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Utilities

5.2.2 Cities and Municipalities

5.2.3 Defense

5.2.4 Industrial

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 ABB Group

6.1.2 Siemens AG

6.1.3 Hitachi, Ltd

6.1.4 Eaton Corporation PLC

6.1.5 Princeton Power Systems

6.1.6 General Electric Corporation

6.1.7 Pareto Energy, Ltd

6.1.8 Honeywell International, Inc.

6.1.9 Northern Power Systems Corporation

6.1.10 Exelon Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

