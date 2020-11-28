Mice Model Market 2020 – 2024 | Prominent Players, Business Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Global Prospect by Future Growth Analysis

The “Mice Model Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Mice Model market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Mice Model market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Mice models are biological representations of human diseases or syndromes. Mice and humans have approximately 95% similarity in their DNA. By studying mice that have symptoms of diseases, like Alzheimer’s, diabetes, or cancer, we can learn a lot more about how these diseases might be treated in patients.

Mice Model market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Mice Model market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

The Knockout Mice Model is Expected to Grow with Highest CAGR over the Forecast Period

On the basis of type, the mice model market is segmented into inbred mice, genetically engineered mice (knockout mice), conditioned/surgically modified mice, hybrid/congenic mice, outbred mice, and spontaneous mutant mice. The knockout mice model segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of the knockout mice model can be attributed to the popularity of CRISPR technology for creating gene knockouts, high investments in the development of new and innovative knockout models that also increases the application areas for these models.

North America had the Largest Regional Share in the Market in 2018

In 2018, the North American region led the global mice model market. The concentration of key players in the mice model market is the highest in the North American region. Additionally, the rising number of investments by the government for the development of innovations in mice models is spurring the market growth.

Detailed TOC of Mice Model Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Innovation in Mice Models

4.2.2 Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine

4.2.3 Growing Pipeline of Pharmaceutical and Biophamraceutical Companies

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Increasing Use of Rat Models

4.3.2 Regulations for the Ethical Use of Animals

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Inbred Mice

5.1.2 Outbred Mice

5.1.3 Genetically Engineered Mice

5.1.4 Hybrid/Congenic Mice

5.1.5 Surgically Modified Mice

5.1.6 Spontaneous Mutant Mice

5.2 Service

5.2.1 Breeding

5.2.2 Cryposreservation

5.2.3 Quarantine

5.2.4 Rederivation

5.2.5 Model in-Licensing

5.2.6 Genetic Testing

5.2.7 Other Services

5.3 Technology

5.3.1 CRISPR/CAS9

5.3.2 Microinjection

5.3.3 Embryonic Stem Cell Injection

5.3.4 Nuclear Transfer

5.3.5 Other Technologies

5.4 Application

5.4.1 Oncology

5.4.2 Immunology and Inflammation

5.4.3 Daibetes

5.4.4 Cardiovascular Studies

5.4.5 Neurology

5.4.6 Other Applications

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 US

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 UK

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East & Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

6.1.2 ENVIGO

6.1.3 Genoway

6.1.4 Horizon Discovery Group PLC (Sage Labs Inc.)

6.1.5 Ingenious Targeting Laboratory

6.1.6 Janvier Labs

6.1.7 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

6.1.8 Taconic Biosciences Inc.

6.1.9 The Jackson Laboratory

6.1.10 Trans Genic Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

