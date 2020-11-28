Methylene Diphenyl di-isocyanate (MDI) Market – Share, Segments Breakdown, Global Growth by Top Key Players, Future Scope, and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Methylene Diphenyl di-isocyanate (MDI) Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Methylene Diphenyl di-isocyanate (MDI) market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Methylene Diphenyl di-isocyanate (MDI) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Methylene Diphenyl di-isocyanate (MDI) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Methylene Diphenyl di-isocyanate (MDI) market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Methylene Diphenyl di-isocyanate (MDI) market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Construction End-user Segment to Dominate the Market

– Buildings & construction is the largest end-user industry for the MDI market, where it is used in various household, commercial, and industrial applications.

– One of the largest applications is the usage of rigid PU foam as wall and roof insulation, insulated panels, and gap fillers for the space around doors and windows. Polyiso laminate board stock, used primarily in roofing and wall insulation, accounts for the majority share of total rigid PU foam in construction applications. Some rigid PU foams can be applied to seal gaps and cover irregular shapes. Such foams include spray, pour-in-place, and one-component foams.

– The environmental benefits of rigid PU foam are significant, and include increased energy efficiency and reduced project weight. Given the widespread use of rigid PU foam in construction, these savings are multiplying at an increasing rate, worldwide.

– The upcoming infrastructural projects (especially in the emerging economies), such as roadways, bridges, storage tanks, warehouses, and other buildings, are expected to offer the global market a new avenue for growth.

– Promotion of zero energy buildings continue to be the major drivers for the PU market, thereby driving the MDI market in the construction industry. Numerous buildings are poorly insulated in Asia, especially in the developing markets of Southeast Asia, China, and India, thus depicting immense growth potential for thermal insulation materials in buildings.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. With the increasing demand from the industries such as construction, furniture, electronic appliances and automotive in countries such as China, India, and Japan, the usage of MDI is increasing in the region. In Asia-Pacific, China provides the major market for the MDI of the regional market.

– MDI is primarily used for polyurethane, in China and the country is the world’s largest producer and consumer of polyurethane products. China’s demand for polyurethane products account for more than 45% of global demand in 2018, and is expected to maintain a growth rate of around 10% over the next couple years.

– The Chinese central government expects that the country’s automobile output will reach 30 million units by 2020, and 35 million by 2025. As polyurethanes are widely used in car manufacturing and offers benefits in terms of comfort, protection, and energy conservation, it is speculated that this huge growth will have a positive impact on the MDI market in China.

– In 2018, Shengxiang Polyurethane Polymer Material built a 15 kilo metric ton/year polyurethane flexible foam plant in Meishan, Sichuan province. This new production capacity, along with the growing demand for polyurethane, will maintain China’s position as the leader in the MDI market. With these developments, the China Methylene Diphenyl di-isocyanate (MDI) market is expected to experience robust growth over the forecast period.

– Overall, with the consistent growth in the countries like China, India and Japan, the demand for Methylene Diphenyl di-isocyanate (MDI) is expected to increase at a faster pace in the overall region, in the coming years. The huge growth of Asia-Pacific is quite instrumental in expansion of the global Methylene Diphenyl di-isocyanate (MDI) market.

Methylene Diphenyl di-isocyanate (MDI) Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Methylene Diphenyl di-isocyanate (MDI) market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Methylene Diphenyl di-isocyanate (MDI) including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Methylene Diphenyl di-isocyanate (MDI) Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Utilization of Polyurethane Foam for Insulations

4.1.2 Unique Features and Functional Versatility of the Product

4.1.3 Others Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Excessive Exposure to MDI causes Skin & Respiratory Tract Irritation, Asthma, and Dermatitis

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Feedstock Analysis

4.5.1 Global Capacity by Key Feedstock

4.5.2 Trends

4.6 Technological Snapshot

4.6.1 Production Process

4.6.2 Technology Licensing and Patent Analysis

4.7 Price Index

4.8 Supply Scenario

4.8.1 Capacity and Production Analysis

4.8.1.1 Top 10 Plants and Locations (Installed Capacities)

4.9 Upcoming Projects

4.10 Regulatory Policy Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Rigid Foam

5.1.2 Flexible Foam

5.1.3 Coating

5.1.4 Elastomer

5.1.5 Adhesive & Sealant

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Construction

5.2.2 Furniture & Interior

5.2.3 Electronics & Appliances

5.2.4 Automotive

5.2.5 Footwear

5.2.6 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 South Korea

5.3.1.4 Japan

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Nordic Countries

5.3.3.6 Russia

5.3.3.7 Spain

5.3.3.8 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BASF SE

6.4.2 Covestro

6.4.3 DowDuPont

6.4.4 Everchem Specialty Chemicals

6.4.5 Huntsman International LLC

6.4.6 Jilin Connell Chemical Industry Co. Ltd

6.4.7 Kumho Mitsui Chemicals

6.4.8 Lanxess

6.4.9 Sadara Chemical Company

6.4.10 Tosoh

6.4.11 Wanhua Chemical Group Co.,Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Phosgene-free MDI Production Process

7.2 Other Opportunities

7.3 Future of the Market

