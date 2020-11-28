Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market 2020 Deep Study of Top Players, Regional Segmentation, CAGR Value, Market Size & Share, Revenue Forecast to 2024

The “Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244953

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market on the global and regional level.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244953

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Building and Construction Sector

– The building and construction industry is currently a thriving industry in several emerging economies of Asia-Pacific and South America. The global construction market is anticipated to grow by USD 8 trillion by 2025, which is expected to increase the demand for adhesives and thus drive the usage of MMA in this sector.

– The factors driving the building and construction industry are the ever-increasing populations, rapid urbanization, and the rise in the purchasing power of individuals.

– In the building and construction sector, MMA adhesives are used in a wide range of applications that includes windows, uPVC doors, canopies, panels, architectural components, etc. Owing to their various unique properties these adhesives are suitable for various applications in the residential housing market, where it provides long-lasting and durable solutions, outperforming traditional materials for several years.

– PMMA extruded sheets find application in the manufacturing of domes that are used in building and construction industry. These sheets offer various advantages such as UV resistance, high transparency, and surface hardness. The product also facilitates light transmission and provides good heat insulation, hence, a well-suited choice for building greenhouses.

– All such factors are expected to drive the demand for MMA adhesives during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. Asia-Pacific is also projected to register highest growth during the forecast period, driven by robust growth of industries, such as transportation, and building and construction through different countries, such as, China India, Malaysia Thailand, and Indonesia.

– China is the world’s largest automotive producer. However, in 2018, the country witnessed about 4.16% decline in the production of vehicles. Automotive sales also declined by about 6% to 22.7 million units in 2018. This trend is likely to remain similar in China during 2019, due to the declining demand for diesel and petrol cars in the country. However, rising sales of electric cars are likely to help the automotive market to avoid another slump.

– Countries like India, Malaysia and Indonesia have been witnessing robust growth in the automotive production. These countries have also been witnessing investments into the industry to setup new plants and/or to increase production capacity.

– Construction industry is growing at a rapid rate in countries, like India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, and others, owing to increasing residential construction with growing population & migration for jobs, the region is expected to exploit market opportunities.

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244953

Detailed TOC of Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Lightweight and Streamlined Solutions

4.1.2 Better Compatibility with Metals and Other Special Substrates

4.1.3 Increasing Demand from Marine Sector in Asia-Pacific Region

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Costs Associated with MMA Adhesives

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Substrate

5.1.1 Metal

5.1.2 Plastics

5.1.3 Composites

5.1.4 Other Substrate

5.2 End-User

5.2.1 Building and Construction

5.2.2 Aerospace

5.2.3 Power Generation (Wind Energy)

5.2.4 Transportation

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

6.4.2 Scigrip

6.4.3 AEC Polymers (Arkema)

6.4.4 3M Company

6.4.5 Cyberbond LLC

6.4.6 Huntsman Corporation

6.4.7 Matrix Composite Materials Company Ltd

6.4.8 H. B. Fuller

6.4.9 Ulbrich Group

6.4.10 Sika AG

6.4.11 Permabond LLC

6.4.12 Parson Adhesives Inc.

6.4.13 ITW Polymers Adhesives

6.4.14 Scott Bader Company Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growth in the Usage in Transportation, Aerospace and Construction Applications

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Automotive and Transportation Connector Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026

Single Acting Hydraulic Cylinder Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026

Power Line Carrier Communications (PLCC) Market Size with Recent Trends 2020 | Growth Opportunities, Global Share, Leading Players, Demand Status, Expansion Plans, Business Challenges Forecast to 2026

Automotive On-board Power Inverters Market Share: 2020 Global Status of Key Players, Emerging Trends, Growth Overview, Development Size and Revenue Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Carboplatin Market Revenue, Business Growth 2020: Demand and Applications, Business Statistics, Competitors Strategy, Size, Share Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Crankcase Ventilation System Market Analysis with Impact of Covid-19 on Industry Size 2020 | Future Growth and Challenges by Manufacturers and Marketing Strategy Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Durable Juvenile Products Market Future Trends, Growth Factors 2020: Global Opportunities by Leading Countries, Manufacturing Size and Share, Industry Segments by Types and Applications Forecast to 2026

Neurorehabilitation Market Growth by Top Key Players, Market Size, Types and Applications, Share Analysis with Trends, Top Performing Regions 2020 to 2026

PVDF Adhesives for Lithium Battery Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Logic Semiconductors Market Size Analysis by SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape 2020 Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Manganese Mining Market 2020 – Global Industry SWOT Analysis, Future Growth Predictions, Demand and Development Status, Business Size with Key Players Forecast to 2024

DC Link Capacitors Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026