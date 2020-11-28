Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) Market 2020 – 2024 | Prominent Players, Business Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Global Prospect by Future Growth Analysis

The “Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand for Plasticizers

– MIBC is used as a raw material in the manufacturing of methyl amyl sebacate and methyl amyl phthalate, which are used as plasticizers.

– Plasticizers are generally organic or a combination of organic and inorganic substances that help reduce water content for workability. Plasticizers help in reducing water requirement, and to make concrete strong and workable.

– Owing to the growth in the plasticizers demand for end-user applications, such as flooring and wall, film and sheet coverings, wires and cables, coated fabrics, consumer goods, and other applications, the demand for MIBC is also expected to rise.

– The plasticizers segment has been increasing in the regions like Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa, owing to robust growth in the construction projects, which serves as one of the largest consumers of paints and coatings.

– Additionally, the rising demand for lightweight vehicles and the introduction of new emission standards have been driving the demand for PVC products in automotive applications.

– MIBC is generally mixed with PVC for the plasticity and viscosity of the product used in the automotive industry. Thus, growth in the demand for such products in the automotive industry is likely to increase the demand for MIBC market during the forecast period.

China to Dominate the Market in Asia-Pacific Region

– China is the largest producer of various metals, such as coal, gold, steel, etc. Infrastructure-driven growth in Asia has resulted in a significant increase in demand for commodities, like iron ore, copper, and coal.

– Increasing demand for such commodities from the construction industry has been driving the growth of mining industry in China.

– In 2018, China’s construction industry developed rapidly, due to the central government’s push for infrastructure investment, as a means to sustain economic growth.

– The increasing number of mining operations and upcoming government projects in China are providing a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market in the future.

– Aforementioned factors are expected to increase the demand of Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MICB) in the forecast period.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand from Lube Oil Additives in Automotive Industry

4.1.2 Surging Demand for Frothers in Copper and Molybdenum Sulfide Ores

4.1.3 Growing Demand for Surface Coating Applications

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Growing Awareness About Toxic Effects of MIBC

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Technological Snapshot

4.5.1 Production Process

4.6 Patent Analysis

4.7 Trade Analysis

4.8 Price Trends

4.9 Upcoming Projects

4.10 Regulatory Policy Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Plasticizers

5.1.2 Frothers

5.1.3 Corrosion Inhibitors

5.1.4 Lube oils and Hydraulic Fluids

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Paints & Coatings

5.2.2 Mining

5.2.3 Automobile

5.2.4 Rubber

5.2.5 Pharmaceutical

5.2.6 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.2.4 Rest of North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 AkzoNobel N.V.

6.4.2 Arkema Group

6.4.3 BASF SE

6.4.4 Celanese Corporation

6.4.5 Cetex Petrochemicals

6.4.6 DowDuPont

6.4.7 Eastman Chemical Company

6.4.8 EVONIK

6.4.9 Hubei Jusheng Technology Co., Ltd.,

6.4.10 LG Chem

6.4.11 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

6.4.12 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

6.4.13 Monument Chemical

6.4.14 Rhodia

6.4.15 Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

6.4.16 TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC

6.4.17 WEIFANG YI HUA CHEMICAL CO., LTD.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Upcoming Mining Operations in Latin America

