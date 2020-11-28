Methanol Market – Share, Segments Breakdown, Global Growth by Top Key Players, Future Scope, and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Methanol Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Methanol market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Methanol market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Methanol Market on the global and regional level.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Methanol market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Methanol market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Methanol market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Rising Demand for Methanol based Fuel

– Methanol is considered as a gasoline component for the purpose of internal combustion and other engines, either directly or in combination with gasoline, in the form of ether (MTBE) in gasoline and fatty acid ester (FAME) in diesel. Methanol contains a number of physical properties, which makes it ideal for the transportation sector.

– Methanol fuel is used in China as various blends, ranging from M5 to M100. Whereas, in Europe and North America, blending of fuel is limited up to few percentages in gasoline. Mid-level or high-level fuel blends of alcohol could enable manufacturers for designing high efficiency engines, to compensate for the low energy density of methanol.

– Methanol has an ability to reduce emissions of carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, and nitrogen oxides, as compared to gasoline. However, formaldehyde emissions tend to increase especially at cold-starts.

– China has gained new momentum in the commercialization of methanol vehicles. According to CNFIA statistics, in China, consumption of methanol increased to 69.5 million metric ton in 2017, wherein the total fuel consumption (direct fuel, DME, MTBE) accounted for around 25% of the total consumption in the same year.

– China alone produces 65% of the world’s methanol, and utilizes this fuel for transport. Other countries, including Israel, Italy, Japan, and South Korea, majorly use methanol as a fuel.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share, in 2018. With the growing petrochemical industry and increasing usage of methanol-based fuel in countries, such as China, India, and Japan, the usage of methanol is increasing in the region.

– China is the leading producer of paints and coatings across the world. The country accounted for more than 19 million metric ton of coatings production in 2017, which is close to 30% of the global coatings output, with a growth rate of 7.2%. It currently produces more than half of the Asia-Pacific coatings, and is home to more than 10,000 paint companies, among which local producers occupy more than half of the domestic paint market share. This production is expected to contribute to the demand for numerous derivatives, such as formaldehyde, acetic acid, and MMA, and is expected to boost the demand for methanol.

– In the recent times, in Guizhou province, approximately 5,000 methanol-fueled taxis have been in operation, which is nearly about 75% of the total methanol vehicles in the country. The government has also launched 13 methanol filling stations.

– The current capacity of methanol in India is 2 metric ton per year. Under the Methanol Economy program by NITI Aayog, the production capacity is expected to increase by up to 20 MT of methanol, annually, by 2025, using Indian high ash coal, stranded gas, and biomass.

Methanol Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Methanol market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Methanol including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Methanol Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Expanding Petrochemical Sector in China and Other Asia-Pacific Countries

4.1.2 Rising Demand for Methanol-based Fuel

4.1.3 Growing Utilization of Methanol in the Production of Olefins Using MTO

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Usage of Ethanol Fuel or Bio Ethanol in Comparison to Methanol

4.2.2 Hazardous Impacts on Health

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Global Capacity by Key Feedstock

4.6 Technological Snapshot

4.7 Trade Analysis

4.8 Price Index

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Derivatives

5.1.1 Formaldehyde

5.1.2 Methanol-to-olefins (MTO)/Methanol-to-Propylene (MTP)

5.1.3 Methyl Tert-butyl Ether (MTBE)/Tertiary Amyl Methyl Ether (TAME)

5.1.4 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT)

5.1.5 Acetic Acid

5.1.6 Dimethyl Ether (DME)

5.1.7 Methyl Methacrylate (MMA)

5.1.8 Methylamines

5.1.9 Other Derivatives

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 By Direct End-user Industry

5.2.2 By Indirect End-user Industry

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.2.4 Rest of North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Atlantic Methanol

6.4.2 BASF SE

6.4.3 Fairway Methanol LLC

6.4.4 Enerkem

6.4.5 Eni SpA (Ecofuel SpA)

6.4.6 Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

6.4.7 Methanex Corporation

6.4.8 Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Ltd

6.4.9 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc.

6.4.10 Oberon Fuels

6.4.11 OCI NV

6.4.12 Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)

6.4.13 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

6.4.14 Zagros Petrochemical Co.

6.4.15 Yankuang Group

6.4.16 LyondellBasell

6.4.17 Helm AG

6.4.18 Southern Chemical Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Use of Methanol in New Expanding Fuel Applications, such as in Marine

