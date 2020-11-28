Metamaterials Market 2020 Deep Study of Top Players, Regional Segmentation, CAGR Value, Market Size & Share, Revenue Forecast to 2024

The “Metamaterials Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Metamaterials market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Metamaterials market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Metamaterials market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Metamaterials market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Metamaterials market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Increase in Usage of Antennas for Communication

– Recently, there has been an increased interest in microwave applications across the telecommunication sector. Metamaterials can be engineered to produce exotic electromagnetic signals. These materials exhibits various refractive properties, such as negative refractive index (NRI) and left-handed material (LHM). For this reason, such materials are indispensable in the manufacture of microwave components, and in the design and manufacture of high-functioning antennas.

– A negatively permeable metamaterial shell is utilized to enclose loop antennas in magnetic induction (MI) communication systems. It has been theoretically proved that a communication range of around 20m can be achieved with acceptable data rates, by using metamaterial-enhanced MI communication systems and pocket-sized loop antenna. Thus, the usage of these materials in remote environments can have significant impact on connectivity.

– The usage of metamaterial antennas have been increasing over the past few years. A company named Kymeta Corporation stated that its sales of Ku-band metamaterial antenna increased in 2018, as compared to the previous years. The demand for such antennas is due to their use in vessels, radar, and special smart phones.

– Using metamaterials in antennas enables an individual to focus six times beyond diffraction limit at 0.38 μm. These metamaterials are used in cell phones to provide antennas, which are five times smaller and have a bandwidth range of 700 MHz – 2.7 GHz.

– Currently, scientists are engaging in the research of wide angle impedance matching (WAIM) technology. It has been proven that metamaterials can be used to achieve superior wide angle impedance for phased array antennas.

– The aforementioned factors are expected to increase the demand for metamaterials, during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to be the Fastest Growing Market

Although North America dominates the global market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market and is expected to overtake North America by 2024. This growth is majorly due to the increasing investments in the Asian countries’ respective defense sectors. In countries, like China, India, South Korea, Pakistan, etc., governments have been increasing the national defense budget regularly. In the 2018 budget, China announced an 8.1% increase in its defense budget, amounting to USD 175 billion, the second largest defense budget in the world, after the United States.

Detailed TOC of Metamaterials Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand from the Aerospace and Defense Industry

4.1.2 Increasing Usage of Antennas for Communication

4.1.3 Growing Demand for Wireless Mobile Communication

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Cost of Synthesization of Metamaterials

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Patent Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Electromagnetic

5.1.2 Terahertz

5.1.3 Tunable

5.1.4 Photonic

5.1.5 FSS

5.1.6 Other Types (Chiral, Nonlinear, etc.)

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Antenna and Radar

5.2.2 Sensors

5.2.3 Cloaking Devices

5.2.4 Superlens

5.2.5 Light and Sound Filtering

5.2.6 Other Applications (Solar, Absorbers, etc.)

5.3 End-user Industry

5.3.1 Healthcare

5.3.2 Telecommunication

5.3.3 Aerospace and Defense

5.3.4 Electronics

5.3.5 Other End-use Industries (Including Optics)

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.2.4 Rest of North America

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.3.5 Spain

5.4.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Echodyne Corp.

6.4.2 Evolv Technologies Inc.

6.4.3 Fractal Antenna Systems Inc.

6.4.4 JEM Engineering LLC

6.4.5 Kymeta Corporation

6.4.6 Metamaterials Technologies Inc.

6.4.7 MetaShield LLC

6.4.8 Multiwave Technologies AG

6.4.9 Nanohmics Inc.

6.4.10 NKT Photonics AS

6.4.11 Plasmonics Inc.

6.4.12 TeraView Ltd

6.4.13 SpeCom Oy

6.4.14 Protemics GmbH

6.4.15 Sensormetrix

6.4.16 Phoebus Optoelectronics LLC

6.4.17 Antrum Ltd

6.4.18 Metawave Corporation

6.4.19 The AEgis Technologies Group

6.4.20 Triton Systems Inc.

6.4.21 EM Infinity

6.4.22 Metamagnetics Inc.

6.4.23 NanoSonic Inc.

6.4.24 Acoustic Metamaterials Group

6.4.25 Nanoscribe GmbH

6.4.26 Sonobex Limited

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Opportunities in Research and Healthcare

