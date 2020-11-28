Metal Packaging Market 2020 – 2024 | Prominent Players, Business Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Global Prospect by Future Growth Analysis

The “Metal Packaging Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Metal Packaging market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Metal Packaging market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Metal packaging is the key to the sustainable development of human civilization. Metal, being a permanent material retains 100% of its properties even after infinite recycling thereby reducing resource wastage significantly. Metals like aluminum are very easy to sterilise for packaging purposes, and its durability and high barrier protection makes it an excellent choice for packaging material.

Metal Packaging market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Metal Packaging market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Beverage is Expected to Hold a Significant Share

– The beverage sector is dominated by the use of aluminum and steel cans. However, with the on-going trend of convenient packaging, the demand for flexible stand-up pouches is on the rise. This growth is also attributed to the use of metal caps and closures for various beverage products.

– Aluminum packaging for beer, carbonated soft drinks, and energy drinks has increasingly dominated over other product segments, such as sparkling wines, iced teas, and coffee-based refreshments. The recycling rate for used aluminum beverage cans in Europe was 71.3% in 2017; the European Union aims to reach a recycling target of 80% by 2020. With the capability of saving up to 95% energy of primary production by recycling, aluminum beverage cans are contributing incessantly to sustainability.

– Beverage can manufacturers have lightened the package by reducing the gauge required to fabricate the cans. Metal cans can support the carbonation pressure that is required to package soda and resist pressures up to 90 pounds per square inch. As a matter of fact, four six-packs are capable of supporting a 2-ton vehicle, making them a more favored choice of packaging for the beverage industry.

North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Share

– North America is expected to hold a major market share in the metal packaging market, mainly due to the presence of strong food & beverage industries. According to the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, the United States food industry is forecast to grow at a steady rate of 2.9% through 2022.

– Moreover, the United States is also one of the largest manufacturers of aluminium cans, which consumes an average of 380 types of beverages in aluminium cans every year that are majorly used for beverage packaging.

– Around 95% of all beer and soft drink cans in the United States are made of aluminum. American can makers produce around 100 billion aluminum beverage cans a year, which is equivalent to one can per American per day.

– The growing urban population coupled with the increasing number of households, have been instrumental in bolstering the growth of canned food products, which is expected to influence the growth of the metal packaging market. According to UN DESA, it is estimated that 89.2% of the total population in the United States will live in urban areas.

Detailed TOC of Metal Packaging Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Advancements in Aerosol Dispensing Technologies

4.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Green Packaging Solutions

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Threat from Flexible Plastic Substitutes

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Cans

5.1.2 Drums

5.1.3 Metal Caps and Closures

5.1.4 Bulk Containers

5.1.5 Other Product Types

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Beverage

5.2.2 Food

5.2.3 Industrial

5.2.4 Personal and Household Care

5.2.5 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 Germany

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Mexico

5.3.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 UAE

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 South Africa

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Alcoa Incorporated

6.1.2 Amcor Limited

6.1.3 Ball Corporation

6.1.4 Crown Holdings Inc.

6.1.5 Can-Pack S. A.

6.1.6 Silgan Holdings Incorporated

6.1.7 Tubex GmbH

6.1.8 Greif Incorporated

6.1.9 Mauser Packaging Solutions

6.1.10 Ardagh Group

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

