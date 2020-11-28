Metal Fabrication Equipment Market | Global Players by Size, Growth Analysis by share, Upcoming Trends, Regional Forecast to 2024

The “Metal Fabrication Equipment Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Metal Fabrication Equipment market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Metal Fabrication Equipment market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

A complete background analysis of the metal fabrication equipment market, which includes an assessment of the emerging trends by segments and regional markets, and significant changes in market dynamics and market overview.

Metal Fabrication Equipment market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Metal Fabrication Equipment market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Focus on the Implementation of Industry 4.0

– The growth of Industry 4.0, or the Internet of Things (IoT), which is a key trend, is expected to have a profound influence on tooling and fabricating equipment, as it relates to the flow of information to machine tools and engineers/operators. Smart tooling is expected to provide real-time feedback about problems, such as vibration, and send alerts to the engineer.

– The transition to Industry 4.0 starts with machining environments that are highly consistent in day-to-day operations. Tool presetting is vital to the beginning of this process. Once the tool holder assembly is preset, data can be sent directly to the machine tool (saving time and preventing potential machining mistakes) or it can be transferred to an RFID chip installed in the tool holder.

– Manufacturers find the presetting process to be a huge factor in reducing scrap during production. The demand for Industry 4.0 solutions is increasing as companies move toward consistent, highly productive machining.

Growth of Machining Centers and the Machine Tools Market

– The metal cutting machine market, which was valued at USD 5.99 billion in 2016, is expected to record a CAGR of 5.7% between 2017 and 2025.

– Automotive was the largest application segment for the market studied in 2016, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% between 2018 and 2024.

– The metal fabrication market in Asia-Pacific is likely to experience a substantial growth over the next few years, owing to the robust growth in various application industries, especially in the automotive, and aerospace and defense markets.

– In terms of value, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.7% between 2018 and 2024. Moreover, the increasing demand for metal cutting equipment is expected to increase the demand for metal fabrication equipment over the next few years.

