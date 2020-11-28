MEMS Gyroscope Market 2020 – 2024 | Prominent Players, Business Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Global Prospect by Future Growth Analysis

The “MEMS Gyroscope Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The MEMS Gyroscope market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the MEMS Gyroscope market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Traditional spinning gyroscopes work on the basis that a spinning object that is tilted perpendicularly to the direction of the spin will have a precession. The precession keeps the device oriented in a vertical direction so the angle relative to the reference surface can be measured.

MEMS Gyroscope market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. MEMS Gyroscope market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Automotive and Aerospace Sector is Expected to Hold the Major Market Share

– Vehicle dynamic control (VDC) system consists of a gyroscope, a low-g accelerometer, and wheel-speed sensors at each wheel (the ABS can also use the wheel-speed sensors). Wheel speed is measured, and the predicted turn rate of the car is compared with that measured by the gyroscope.

– Rollover detection systems use a gyroscope to detect the roll rate. An accelerometer reading vertical acceleration (Z axis) is also required because large roll angles can be encountered in banked curves with no possibility of a rollover.

– Navigation system relies on compass and GPS information when the system is first started. The direction of travel is then matched up with map data to give the system more certainty regarding direction. With the ing adoption of GPS navigation systems, customers are most likely to shift to Gyroscope powered GPS in order to get accurate readings.

North America is Expected to Hold the Major Market Share

– North America is the geographic area where the gyroscope technologies are more developed. Driven by government regulations of safety and emissions, the introduction of high-end options in modern vehicles by major automobile manufacturers and consumer demand for safety, comfort, infotainment applications and fuel efficiency, automotive electronics content per vehicle is on the rise. As the electronics content is increasing in automobiles, the number of automotive sensors used in vehicles is also increasing.

– Primarily, the government regulations in North America drives demand for automobile safety features that range from passive to integrated active and passive safety systems. These developments are driving increased demand for applications such as tire pressure monitoring, electronic stability control, occupant detection, and advanced driver assistant systems.

– MEMS Gyroscope has enabled exciting applications in portable devices including optical image stabilization for camera performance improvement, the user interface for additional features and ease of use, and gaming for more exciting entertainment. As North America is the biggest market for consumer electronics, the adoption rate of MEMS gyroscope is expected to follow the same trend.

Detailed TOC of MEMS Gyroscope Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increased Proliferation of Smartphones

4.3.2 Increased Defense Expenditure

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Up Front Costs Involved

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Consumer Electronics (Mobile Devices, Handheld Gaming Consoles, Cameras)

5.1.2 Automotive & Aerospace

5.1.3 Other Applications (Industrial, Healthcare)

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia Pacific

5.2.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Analog Devices, Inc.

6.1.2 Bosch Sensortec GmbH

6.1.3 InvenSense Inc. (TDK)

6.1.4 STMicroelectronics N.V.

6.1.5 Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

6.1.6 KIONIX, Inc. (ROHM)

6.1.7 ASC GmbH

6.1.8 Rion Technology Co. Ltd.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

