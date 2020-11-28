Memory Packaging Market – Share, Segments Breakdown, Global Growth by Top Key Players, Future Scope, and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Memory Packaging Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Memory Packaging market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Memory Packaging market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Memory packaging makes use of a small circuit board that contains memory chips. Single In-line Memory Module (SIMM), Dual In-Line Memory Module (DIMM), Small Outline Dual in-Line Memory Module (SODIMM), and Micro DIMM are some of the memory packages. These packages are a type of RAM chip. System-in-package (SiP) is a common approach for devices, where the package includes application specific control IC die for the signal conditioning and amplification. Stacked die and side-by-side configurations are widely used.

Memory Packaging market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Memory Packaging market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Consumer Electronics Segment is Expected to Have Significant Growth

– The rapid growth in the consumer electronics industry is driving the growth of the memory packaging market. They are used in numerous electronic devices, such as smartphones, PCs, music players, laptops, netbooks, and tablets. Mobile-connected devices like smartphones and tablets have driven the growth in the consumer electronics industry while also eroding the demand for other portables, such as digital cameras and notebooks.

– As the NAND flash memory delivers a cost-effective solution for applications demanding solid-state storage and high density, major manufacturing organizations, in the consumer electronics product segment, are adopting this memory device to fulfill the need for storage space. This has increased the demand for packaging, thereby contributing to the growth of the market. In mobile applications, memory packaging will mainly remain on the wire-bond platform but is also expected to move into the multi-chip package (ePoP) for high-end smartphone leading to the growth of the consumer electronics segment.

– Moreover, according to the Consumer Technology Association, in 2013, almost 145 million people in the United States owned a smartphone, and this figure rose to 220 million by 2018. Additionally, the share of smartphones consumers in China was over 53.3% of the total mobile phone users in the country in 2016, which increased to over 56% in 2017. With this increase in the adoption of smartphones, the use of packaged memory chips is also increasing. Also, with the development of memory packaging techniques, the size of smartphones reduced, which may further augment the demand for the memory packing market.

Asia-Pacific Region Expected to Account for a Major Share

– Asia-Pacific is expected to have the largest market share and is also expected to register the highest growth rate, over the forecast period, due to an increase in the demand for memory packaging from automotive and consumer electronics and other end-user industries, as the region has a large consumer base in the low and middle-income level population segment.

– China is expected to have the highest market share in the Asia-Pacific segment. The dominance of China is due to the broader application areas of memory packaging in consumer electronics, such as smartphones and tablets and huge manufacturing base for electronics product in the country.

– Moreover, an increase in fabrication activities in China, growing popularity of autonomous driving and in-car entertainment (ICE), and continuous improvements in high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and redistribution layer (RDL) are some of the primary factors boosting the growth of the APAC memory packaging market.

– In Japan, autonomous cars are expected to contribute significantly, considering the region’s substantial contribution to ADAS. Temperature grade LPDDR4 storage being an essential component in autonomous car design, is expected to have a significant impact on the memory packaging market during the forecast period.

Memory Packaging Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Memory Packaging market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Memory Packaging including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Memory Packaging Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope Of The Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.4 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 INTRODUCTION To Market Dynamics

5.2 Market Drivers

5.2.1 Demand for Data Centers Driven By Cloud and HPC Applications

5.2.2 Increase in Demand for Smartphones and Changing Technology have an Impact on Memory Packaging

5.2.3 Need for Miniaturization of Semiconductor Devices and Effective Space Utilization

5.3 Market Challenges

5.3.1 Changing Landscape of the OSATs Industry

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Platform

6.1.1 Flip-chip

6.1.2 Lead-frame/Wafer-level Chip-scale Packaging

6.1.3 Through-Silicon Via (TSV)

6.1.4 Wire-bond

6.2 By Application

6.2.1 NAND Flash Packaging

6.2.2 NOR Flash Packaging

6.2.3 DRAM Packaging

6.2.4 Other Applications

6.3 By End User

6.3.1 IT and Telecommunication

6.3.2 Consumer Electronics

6.3.3 Embedded Systems

6.3.4 Automotive

6.3.5 Other End Users

6.4 Geography

6.4.1 North America

6.4.2 Europe

6.4.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4.4 Latin America

6.4.5 Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Tianshui Huatian Technology Co Ltd

7.1.2 Hana Micron Inc.

7.1.3 Lingsen Precision Industries Ltd

7.1.4 Formosa Advanced Technologies Co. Ltd (FATC)

7.1.5 Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc. (ASE Inc.)

7.1.6 Amkor Technology Inc.

7.1.7 Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co. Ltd

7.1.8 Powertech Technology

7.1.9 King Yuan Electronics Corp. Ltd

7.1.10 ChipMOS Technologies Inc.

7.1.11 TongFu Microelectronics Co.

7.1.12 Signetics Corporation

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

