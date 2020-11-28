Melamine Market | Global Players by Size, Growth Analysis by share, Upcoming Trends, Regional Forecast to 2024

The “Melamine Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Melamine market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Melamine market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Melamine Market on the global and regional level.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Melamine market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Melamine market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Melamine market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Strong Demand from the Construction Industry

– Melamine is majorly used in decorative laminates, wood adhesives, and paints and coatings. Melamine decorative laminates are some of the most commonly used plastic laminated sheets. Some of the applications include decorative acoustic flagstones, suspended baffles, panels and partitions, and soundproofing of roll-shutters boxes in melamine foam.

– Melamine-based wood adhesives, due to their resistance to moisture, are used in particleboards, fiberboard, and plywood. These wood adhesives are also used in the construction industry for wood flooring and furniture.

– The construction sector across the world, especially in Asia-Pacific and Middle-East & Africa, is experiencing healthy growth.

– The emerging economies, such as China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines, in the Asia-Pacific region have been witnessing a robust growth in construction activities. Robust economic performance, in 2018, is expected to further accelerate the growth in housing construction activities in the region.

– The Middle Eastern countries are known for their high-rise buildings and architecture. The regional market has increased constructional activities for hotel buildings and infrastructural activities for tourism.

– With the increase in construction of hotels and restaurants, re-painting of old hotels and maintenance of architectural and decorative infrastructure (to attract the tourists), the market for melamine laminates and wood adhesives is expected to increase, which may add to the demand for melamine.

– The Dubai Expo 2020, which is set to take place over the six-month period between October 2020 and April 2021, is estimated to attract more than 25 million tourists. Additionally, FIFA World-Cup in Qatar (2022) is anticipated to provide significant demand for melamine applications.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. With growing construction activities and the increasing demand for laminates, wood adhesives, and paints and coatings in countries, such as China, India, and Japan, the usage of melamine is increasing in the region. In Asia-Pacific, China provides the major market for the melamine of the regional market share. Despite the volatile growth in the real estate sector, the significant development of rail and road infrastructure by the Chinese government, in order to withstand the expanding industrial and service sectors, has resulted in a significant growth of the Chinese construction industry in the recent years. As the construction industry is dominated by state-owned enterprises, the increased government spending is boosting the industry in the country. This scenario may concrete the demand for melamine materials in the nearby future. The large market size, coupled with the huge growth in Asia-Pacific, is quite instrumental in expansion of the melamine market.

Melamine Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Melamine market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Melamine including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Melamine Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Strong Demand from the Construction Industry

4.1.2 Growing Demand from the Automotive Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Increasing Consumer Concerns about Formaldehyde Emission from Melamine-based Molding Compounds

4.2.2 Availability of Substitutes, like Liquefied Wood, Soy, and Powder Coatings

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Feedstock Analysis and Trends

4.6 Production Process

4.7 Import-Export Trends

4.8 Supply Scenario

4.8.1 Installed Capacity and Production Analysis (Major Plants and Locations)

4.9 Price Trend

4.10 Patent Analysis

4.11 Regulatory Policy Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Laminates

5.1.2 Wood Adhesives

5.1.3 Molding Compounds

5.1.4 Paints and Coatings

5.1.5 Other Applications (Flame Retardants, Textile Resins, etc.)

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Asia-Pacific

5.2.1.1 China

5.2.1.2 India

5.2.1.3 Japan

5.2.1.4 South Korea

5.2.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.2.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.2 North America

5.2.2.1 United States

5.2.2.2 Canada

5.2.2.3 Mexico

5.2.2.4 Rest of North America

5.2.3 Europe

5.2.3.1 Germany

5.2.3.2 United Kingdom

5.2.3.3 Italy

5.2.3.4 France

5.2.3.5 Russia

5.2.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BASF SE

6.4.2 Borealis AG

6.4.3 Cornerstone Chemical Company

6.4.4 East China Engineering Science & Technology Co. Ltd (ECEC)

6.4.5 Grupa Azoty Zaklady Azotowe Pulawy SA

6.4.6 Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

6.4.7 INEOS Group

6.4.8 Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Limited (MHTL)

6.4.9 Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

6.4.10 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc.

6.4.11 Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd

6.4.12 OCI Melamine

6.4.13 Qatar Melamine Co.

6.4.14 Shanxi Fenghe Melamine Co.

6.4.15 Sichuan Chemical Holdings Co. Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Trend of Melamine-based Foams

