Medical X-Ray Equipment and Imaging Software Market 2020 – 2024 | Prominent Players, Business Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Global Prospect by Future Growth Analysis

The Medical X-Ray Equipment and Imaging Software market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter's five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Medical X-Ray Equipment and Imaging Software market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

X-ray equipment and imaging software are one of the basic healthcare systems incorporated in many of the hospitals and other medical facilities. X-ray imaging has a wide adoption in medical applications, as it allows non-invasive and painless diagnosis and therapy monitoring. X-ray imaging equipment is used to detect diverse diseases, such as fractures, infection, different cancers, and arthritis. The increasing number of cases associated with these diseases will have a positive impact on the market growth.

Medical X-Ray Equipment and Imaging Software market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Medical X-Ray Equipment and Imaging Software market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Diagnostic Centers Majorly Drive the Market Demand

– Diagnostic centers provide comprehensive screening and diagnostics to ensure the highest quality care and to service the patients’ needs. With the growing number of communicable and non-communicable diseases, the number of diagnostic centers is increasing to provide an accurate diagnosis of patients.

– These diagnostic centers will provide X-ray and imaging services and the government also plans to introduce more advanced imaging techniques, like CT scan. The Meghalaya government has also sanctioned INR 20 crore for the construction of diagnostic centers in the state.

– However, the growing collaboration between developing and developed countries in the diagnostic industry is expected to increase the number of diagnostic centers, which is estimated to affect the market studied positively. For instance, in 2017, India and Japan collaborated in the diagnostic sector, and launched a program approved by the ministries of both the countries, to address the diagnostic technological differences between India and Japan. They aim to provide healthcare services in remote areas.

Asia-Pacific to Account for a Significant Share

– Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a higher rate than some of the regions, owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increased demand for quality healthcare. The growing implementation of PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) in digital X-ray systems will also drive the market substantially, attributed to the advantages, such as better image quality and less processing time.

– According to a report published by WHO, Asia-Pacific has the highest number of cases recorded for TB. The region accounted for 6.2 million recorded cases in 2017 and has been prone to outbreaks of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and avian influenza.

– The governments of emerging economies in the region are initiating efforts to improve the healthcare infrastructure in their respective countries. For instance, in 2018, the Ministry of Health collaborated with the government of China to install computed tomography (CT) scan units in 37 county hospitals. In installing these units, the government emphasized hospitals located along major highways to enhance fast diagnosis on victims of emergency cases, such as road accidents.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Incidences of Diseases and Growing Geriatric Population

4.3.2 Rising Investments in Healthcare Industry and Favorable Government Initiatives

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Stringent Regulations and Validator Guidelines

4.4.2 Security Issues Associated with the Software

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Equipment

5.1.2 Software

5.2 By Technology

5.2.1 Radiography/Mammography

5.2.2 Computed Tomography

5.2.3 Fluoroscopy/Angiography

5.3 By Image Type

5.3.1 2-Dimensional

5.3.2 3-Dimensional

5.4 By End User

5.4.1 Hospitals

5.4.2 Diagnostic Centers

5.4.3 Research Centers

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 GE Healthcare Inc.

6.1.2 Koninklijke Philips NV

6.1.3 Hitachi Ltd

6.1.4 Canon Inc.

6.1.5 Siemens Healthcare GmbH

6.1.6 Shimazdu Corporation

6.1.7 Carestream Health Inc.

6.1.8 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

6.1.9 Konica Minolta Inc.

6.1.10 Varex Imaging Corporation

6.1.11 IBM Corporation

6.1.12 Hologic Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

