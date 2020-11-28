Medical Sensor Market – Share, Segments Breakdown, Global Growth by Top Key Players, Future Scope, and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Medical Sensor Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Medical Sensor market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Medical Sensor market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The medical sensors are a sophisticated set of sensors that create a monitoring system and have a higher significance value. They decrease human errors, respond to physical stimulus, and also find application in various forms, like checking/monitoring alcohol level in blood, biomechanics, blood analysis, breath analysis, eye parameters, and many others. The use of sensors is not limited to patient care, it is also used in tracking the movement of pharmaceutical and other test materials related to patients.

Medical Sensor market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Medical Sensor market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Pressure Sensors Play a Significant Role in Medical Sensor Market

– Pressure sensors play a vital role for efficient performance in respiratory breathing circuits (nebulizers, spirometers, patient monitoring), flow/pressure control (therapeutic hospital beds), gas collection (hospital gas supply, oxygen concentrators), and sampling/gas flow (blood analysis, gas chromatography, analytical instrument sampling systems).

– Due to high sensitivity and accuracy, pressure sensors are well suited for use in CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) respiratory therapy equipment. For instance, Honeywell manufactures TruStability RSC Series, a pressure sensor that offers a digital output for reading pressure, over the specified full scale pressure span and temperature range. It is widely used in sleep apnea machines.

– Moreover, many people suffer from asthma attacks and use inhalers as a solution. Poor inhaler techniques prevent patients from receiving their full therapeutic benefits. In order to counter this situation, leading medical equipment manufacturers are employing pressure sensors in inhalers and individuals are starting to receive proper asthma care measures.

Asia-Pacific to Record a Significant Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

– Asia-Pacific medical sensor market is estimated to expand at a healthy rate during the forecast period. Major factors supporting the growth are increasing investments in research and innovation centers and government programs and policies favoring the IT healthcare equipment and devices markets.

– Increasing government programs promoting research and innovation is also helping advancements in the pressure sensor market to develop in the region.

– For instance, the University of South Australia (UniSA) recently in 2018 established a joint laboratory in advanced lasers and sensors with Shandong Academy of Sciences (SDAS) supported by the South Australian Government.

– The collaboration consists of two major facilities, one in China’s Jinan City and the other in Adelaide.

Medical Sensor Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Medical Sensor market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Medical Sensor including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Medical Sensor Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Miniaturization of Sensors Leading to Ease in Integration

4.3.2 Increasing Integration of Sensors in Medical Devices and Accessories

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Slower Rate of Penetration of Advanced Medical Systems in Developing Regions

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Flow Sensor

5.1.2 Optical Sensor

5.1.3 Temperature Sensor

5.1.4 Pressure Sensor

5.1.5 Other Types

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Diagnostics

5.2.2 Monitoring

5.2.3 Drug Delivery

5.2.4 Imaging

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 GE Healthcare Inc.

6.1.2 STMicroelectronics

6.1.3 First Sensors AG

6.1.4 Honeywell Inc.

6.1.5 TE Connectivity Ltd

6.1.6 Omron Corporation

6.1.7 Servoflo Corporation

6.1.8 Sensirion Holding AG

6.1.9 Siemens Corporation

6.1.10 Danaher Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

