Mass Spectrometry Market – Share, Segments Breakdown, Global Growth by Top Key Players, Future Scope, and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The Mass Spectrometry market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter's five forces analysis of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

As per the scope of this report, mass spectrometry (MS) is an analytical chemistry technique used to identify the amount and type of chemical species present in a sample, by measuring the mass-to-charge ratio and abundance of gas phase ions.

Mass Spectrometry market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Mass Spectrometry market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Triple Quadrupole (Tandem) is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Type of Hybrid Mass Spectrometry

Tandem mass spectrometry devices are currently among the most in demand. Conventional hospital diagnostic assays are based on clinical chemistry and immunoassay techniques that require analyte specific reagents and antibodies. LC-MS/MS-based approaches are considered reagent-free. The high specificity and sensitivity of LC-MS/MS overcome many limitations associated with the traditional immunoassays, such as non-specific antibody binding and cross-reactivity. There is a higher demand for hybrid instruments, such as triple quadrupole mass spectrometer, quadrupole time-of-flight mass spectrometer, etc. Currently, triple quadrupole MS is considered one of the most high-end instruments and many labs across the world are adopting this instrument.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period

According to the Industrial Research Institute (IRI) report, the United States spends the world’s highest (i.e., USD 516 billion) amount for research and development, currently. The United States spends 43% of the total life sciences/healthcare research and development and 56% of pharmaceutical/biotech R&D spending worldwide. Research and development include drug development and fundamental science research. Drug development, from the initial discovery to the final medication, is an expensive and lengthy process, and the failure rate is also high. High cost, lengthy time period, and the high failure rate are forcing researchers and drug manufacturing companies to look for newer technology, which can improve the process and reduce the cost at the same time. Mass spectrometry has the potential to do the same. It makes a functional and structural study, which takes a significant amount of time and resource in drug development, for the molecule, easier and faster.

Detailed TOC of Mass Spectrometry Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Technological Advancement

4.2.2 Growing Concerns Over Food Safety

4.2.3 Rising R&D Expenditure By Pharmaceutical Industry & Government Research Organizations

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost Of Instrument

4.3.2 Lack Of Skilled Technicians

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Technology

5.1.1 Hybrid Mass Spectrometry

5.1.1.1 Triple Quadrupole (Tandem)

5.1.1.2 Quadrupole TOF (Q-TOF)

5.1.1.3 FTMS (Fourier Transform Mass Spectrometry)

5.1.2 Single Mass Spectrometry

5.1.2.1 ION Trap

5.1.2.2 Quadrupole

5.1.2.3 Time-of-Flight (TOF)

5.1.3 Other Mass Spectrometry

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Pharmaceuticals Industry

5.2.2 Biotechnology Industry

5.2.3 Chemical Industry

5.2.4 Environmental Testing

5.2.5 Food and Beverage Testing

5.2.6 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Agilent Technologies

6.1.2 Bruker Corporation

6.1.3 Danaher Corporation

6.1.4 Dani Instruments

6.1.5 Leco Corporation

6.1.6 Perkin elmer Inc.

6.1.7 Shimadzu Corporation

6.1.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.1.9 Waters Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

