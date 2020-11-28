Mass Notification Systems Market 2020 Deep Study of Top Players, Regional Segmentation, CAGR Value, Market Size & Share, Revenue Forecast to 2024

The “Mass Notification Systems Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Mass Notification Systems market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Mass Notification Systems market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Mass Notification Systems Market on the global and regional level.

Scope of the Report:

The mass notification system (MNS) platform allows personnel to initiate a broadcast emergency communication notification to a pre-defined user base. The MNS platform is offered both as a hosted service, where the client pays the licensing fee based on the user base, and the on-premise solution, where the client pays for both the licensing fee as well as the infrastructure. The hardware devices include equipment, such as fire alarm systems, speakers, sirens, signages. The solutions are used by the end-user verticals for catering to in-building, outdoor wide-area, and distributed recipient applications.

Mass Notification Systems market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Mass Notification Systems market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Healthcare Sector to be Benefited with MNS

– MNS is a communication broadcast tool that can simultaneously contact large numbers of people with minimal effort on the part of the system administrator. In the healthcare sector, healthcare MNS serves two purposes of communicating routine messages for events, such as inventory counts and alerting staff, patients, and visitors to emergencies.

– Moreover, OSHA reported that from 2002 to 2013, incidents of serious workplace violence (those requiring days off for the injured worker to recuperate) were four times more common in healthcare than in the private industry on average. This is more than the retail trade, construction, and manufacturing industries combined.

– Furthermore, various regulations impact the types of mass notification systems the healthcare facilities can use. For instance, the Americans with Disabilities Act specifies that the healthcare facilities must be equipped with an emergency alert system suitable for hearing-restricted and sight-restricted patients.

North America to Hold the Largest Share

– The increasing demand for fast message delivery in emergency cases, development and adoption of pioneering technologies, and the presence of significant companies in this region are the major factors driving the market.

– Furthermore, the rising adoption of duress-based solutions in enterprises across education and healthcare end users is also contributing to the growth.

– In October 2017, the country witnessed the deadliest attack when a gunman fired over a thousand rounds from multiple weapons on concertgoers, killing 58 and injuring over 800, according to Omnilert LLC.

– More recently, the Valentine’s day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School resulted in the deaths of 17 people. While there is no universally accepted definition of a mass shooting, there is no doubt that these large-scale acts of violence have increased in recent years.

– As a result of these activities, the US government is increasingly focusing on public safety. Recently, the Boston government announced a series of investments aimed at supporting public safety for a growing city. Mass notification systems are thus an important component.

Mass Notification Systems Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Mass Notification Systems market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Mass Notification Systems including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Mass Notification Systems Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Concerns About Public Safety is Driving the Market.

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Awareness About Mass Notification Systems is Challenging the Market.

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Solution

5.1.2 Service

5.2 By Deployment

5.2.1 Hosted

5.2.2 On-premise

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 In-Building

5.3.2 Wide-Area

5.3.3 Distributed Recipient

5.4 By End-user Vertical

5.4.1 Energy and Utilities

5.4.2 Healthcare

5.4.3 Commercial

5.4.4 Automotive

5.4.5 Government

5.4.6 Education

5.4.7 Other End-user Verticals

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Honeywell International Inc

6.1.2 Eaton Corporation

6.1.3 Motorola Solutions Inc.

6.1.4 BlackBerry AtHoc Inc.

6.1.5 Blackboard Inc.

6.1.6 Everbridge Inc.

6.1.7 OnSolve LLC

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

