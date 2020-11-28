Maritime Patrol Aircraft Market 2020 – 2024 | Prominent Players, Business Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Global Prospect by Future Growth Analysis

The “Maritime Patrol Aircraft Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Maritime Patrol Aircraft market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Maritime Patrol Aircraft market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The market study of maritime patrol aircraft include:

Maritime Patrol Aircraft market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Maritime Patrol Aircraft market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Jet Engine Aircraft Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

Jet Engine aircraft segment of the market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major demand for this segment is majorly due to the increasing orders and deliveries of P-8A Poseidon aircraft of Boeing. This aircraft is currently being procured by the naval forces of the countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Australia, and Norway among others to replace their aging fleet of turboprop maritime patrol aircraft. This aircraft is derived from Boeing Next Generation 737-800 aircraft with long-range anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance mission capabilities. As of January 2019, the company was expected to deliver 111 P-8s to the US Navy, 12 to the Royal Australian Air Force, nine to Royal Air Force of the UK, five to Norway and four to the Indian Navy. The orders and deliveries of P-8A Poseidon aircraft along with the development of new aircraft like Saab Swordfish Maritime Patrol Aircraft are expected to support the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. The increasing military spending powered by on-going tensions between the countries in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period. Also, the aging fleet of maritime patrol aircraft is another factor for the countries in this region to procure new aircraft. The countries like New Zealand, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, and India have placed orders for new maritime patrol aircraft during the past few years. Japan has taken delivery of indigenously developed 15 P-1s to replace its fleet of P-3C Orions. With the orders and deliveries in line fuelled by the current territorial issues, the market of marine patrol aircraft in this region is expected to see strong growth during the forecast period.

