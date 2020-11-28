Maple Syrup Market – Share, Segments Breakdown, Global Growth by Top Key Players, Future Scope, and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Maple Syrup Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Maple Syrup market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Maple Syrup market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The market studied is segmented by distribution channels (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Store, Independent Retailer, and Other distribution channels (Supermarket and Hypermarket, Convenience Store, Independent Retailer, and Other Distribution Channels) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Maple Syrup market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Maple Syrup market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Growing global demand for Maple syrup

The global maple syrup market is most likely to witness significant growth, due to increased demand in bakery applications such as waffles, pancakes, coffee cake, and bread rolls. According to the Federation of Quebec Maple Syrup Producers, by the end of 2017, it was expected that Canada would be producing 80% of the global demand of maple syrup, with approximately 85-90% of the maple syrup produced in Canada coming from Quebec. This growing production rate is expected to drive the overall global market for maple syrup, catering to the growing demand in developing regions. Many producers of maple syrup are widening their product offerings as per the rise in demand for maple syrup as a flavoring agent in an assortment of food products due to which there is a witness in the growth of global maple syrup market.

Major distribution channels – Hypermarket/Supermarket

Factors, such as the growth of the organized retail around the world and the availability of products from different brands, will drive the growth prospects of maple syrup in this category. Supermarkets are responding to the growing number of cost-conscious consumers by introducing cheaper, imported products and increasing their private label offerings for maple syrup. Customers find it beneficial to shop from such retails stores, as they offer attractive discount offers, schemes, and bulk purchases. Walmart, Tesco, Waitrose & Partners, and Marks & Spencer are some of the major hypermarkets/supermarkets operating in the global maple syrup market.

Detailed TOC of Maple Syrup Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Distribution Channel

5.1.1 Supermarket and Hypermarket

5.1.2 Convenience Store

5.1.3 Independent Retailer

5.1.4 Other Distribution Channels

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.1.4 Rest of North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Russia

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Italy

5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 India

5.2.3.2 China

5.2.3.3 Japan

5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 UAE

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 B&G Foods

6.1.2 J.M Smucker

6.1.3 Federation of Quebec Maple Syrup Producers

6.1.4 Les Industries Bernard et Fils Ltee

6.1.5 LB Maple Treat

6.1.6 Bascom Maple Farms Inc

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

