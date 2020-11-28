Managed Infrastructure Services Market 2020 – 2024 | Prominent Players, Business Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Global Prospect by Future Growth Analysis

The “Managed Infrastructure Services Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Managed Infrastructure Services market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Managed Infrastructure Services market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Scope of the Report:

Managed infrastructure services refer to outsourcing certain infrastructure and inventory activities of an organization to a third-party managed service provider (MSP). These services are often taken on a contract basis, where the MSP has to full fill a set of agreed standards to benefit from the contract. These practices are typically found in large-scale and small-scale organizations.

Managed Infrastructure Services market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Managed Infrastructure Services market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

The Cloud Segment is Expected to Exhibit the Highest Growth

– Companies across various end users, such as BFSI and retail, are moving toward cloud storage, as it is more convenient and gives higher security than the conventional method.

– For instance, the usage of Microsoft Azure increased from 26% to 43%, owing to rising adoption of AWS from 56% to 59%, which is likely to boost the utilization of cloud-based data centers, thereby, propelling the market growth.

– With increasing cloud applications, cloud based management services provide management of cloud servers, operating systems, applications, and entire cloud ecosystem.

The United States to Account for a Significant Demand

– The United States is one of the largest markets for managed infrastructure services. A high degree of automation and an immense penetration of technology applications in several end-user industries creates a constant demand for managed infrastructure services in the country.

– The country has a huge number of technology companies that contribute to the immense demand for managed infrastructure services. For example, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), US, the information sector witnessed an increase of 8.9%, after an increase of 9.2%, in Q2 and Q1 of 2018, respectively. The BEA suggests that increases in data processing, internet publishing, and information services are the primary sources of growth.

Detailed TOC of Managed Infrastructure Services Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Number of Mobile Devices and Cloud-based Social Platforms

4.3.2 Update of Outdated Hardware

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Increase in Cost of Raw Materials Leads to Decrease in Profit Margin

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment Type

5.1.1 On-premise

5.1.2 Cloud

5.2 By Type

5.2.1 Desktop and Print Services

5.2.2 Servers

5.2.3 Inventory

5.2.4 Other Types

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 BFSI

5.3.2 Energy

5.3.3 Healthcare

5.3.4 Manufacturing

5.3.5 Retail

5.3.6 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 United Kingdom

5.4.2.2 Germany

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 South Korea

5.4.3.3 Japan

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Fujitsu Ltd

6.1.2 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.3 Dell EMC (EMC Corporation)

6.1.4 IBM Corporation

6.1.5 HP Development Company LP

6.1.6 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.7 Dell Inc.

6.1.8 TCS Limited

6.1.9 Hewlett-Packard Company

6.1.10 Canon Inc.

6.1.11 Alcatel-Lucent SA

6.1.12 AT&T Inc.

6.1.13 Verizon Communications Inc.

6.1.14 Citrix Systems Inc.

6.1.15 Deutsche Telekom AG

6.1.16 Xerox Corporation

6.1.17 Ricoh Company Ltd

6.1.18 Lexmark International Inc.

6.1.19 Konica Minolta Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

