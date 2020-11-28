Managed Data Center Services Market | Global Players by Size, Growth Analysis by share, Upcoming Trends, Regional Forecast to 2024

The “Managed Data Center Services Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Managed Data Center Services market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Managed Data Center Services market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Scope of the Report:

A managed data center is a type of data center model that is deployed, managed and monitored at/from a third-party data center service provider. The services rendered from these types of data centres range from Network Services to Disaster Recovery-Managed Backup. They can be deployed through cloud or can be on-premise too. It results in complete hybrid IT management.

Managed Data Center Services market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Managed Data Center Services market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Retail Industry to Dominate the Market

– According to the most recent Shopping Index of Salesforce, e-commerce grew 17% in the third quarter in 2018, globally. Moreover, in the US, the Census Bureau reported that online commerce represented 9.6% of total retail and around 87% of the US shoppers began their hunt in digital channels, up from 71% the prior year. This calls for increased use of data centers and managed services.

– Personalizing the shopping experience means customers’ transaction history to be recorded so that the retailer can provide recommendations. Due to the increasing number of shoppers, the need for robust data centers has become mandatory.

– An emerging economy like India, which is facing increasing participation from foreign and private players, is predicted to generate revenue worth USD 60 billion in retail by 2020, according to IBEF. This increased revenue and demand for retail sales will generate more data requiring efficient data centers and more efficient managed services.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– Due to population growth and a rise in e-commerce, Asia-Pacific is experiencing a surge in data generated from digital products and services.

– Government initiatives such as Digital India planned to be completed in 2019 and aimed at transforming the country into a digitally empowered economy, is set to contribute to the growth of data centers infrastructure in India.

– Cloud technology is slowing gaining momentum in Asia-Pacific. Thus the demand for managed services is increasing due to speed and agility. It will give a push to cloud-based deployments.

– Regulators play a crucial role in enabling – or impeding – the growth of managed data center services. While some APAC Regulators are clarifying outsourcing rules and guidelines to help firms achieve compliance, regulatory restrictions and cloud adoption blockers still exist.

Detailed TOC of Managed Data Center Services Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Cyber Attacks and Risk of Data Leaks is Causing the Market to Grow

4.3.2 Need for Management of Large Volume of Data Generated is Expanding the Market

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Skilled and Dedicated Personnel is Hindering the Market Growth

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Managed Storage

5.1.2 Managed Hosting

5.1.3 Managed Collocation

5.2 By Deployment Type

5.2.1 Cloud

5.2.2 On-Premise

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 BFSI

5.3.2 Energy

5.3.3 Retail

5.3.4 Healthcare

5.3.5 Manufacturing

5.3.6 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Fujitsu Ltd

6.1.2 Cisco Systems, Inc

6.1.3 Dell EMC

6.1.4 IBM Corporation

6.1.5 AT&T Inc

6.1.6 HP Development Company, LP

6.1.7 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.8 Verizon Communications Inc

6.1.9 Dell Inc

6.1.10 Rackspace Inc

6.1.11 TCS Limited

6.1.12 Deutsche Telekom AG

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

