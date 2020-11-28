Man Portable Military Electronics Market – Share, Segments Breakdown, Global Growth by Top Key Players, Future Scope, and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Man Portable Military Electronics Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Man Portable Military Electronics market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Man Portable Military Electronics market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

All electronic equipment that can be operated, while being carried by dismounted soldiers, are included in the study. The study includes all types of electronic systems that are incorporated in the body armors of soldiers and mounted on their helmets; this does not include rocket/grenade/missile-launching systems that are man-portable. However, the man-portable electronics that form the accessories of the launching systems are included.

Man Portable Military Electronics market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Man Portable Military Electronics market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

ISTAR Segment Projected to Grow at a High Pace

Currently, the communications segment of the market studied has the highest share out of all the segments. The increased use of man-pack radios by dismounted soldiers is the primary reason for the high share of this segment. However, growth rates are expected to be high in the ISTAR segment. ISTAR includes intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, as well as reconnaissance. ISTAR capabilities help in linking together several battlefield functions, to assist a combat force in deploying their sensors on the battlefield, as well as managing the information the unit gathers. Thus, the focus is currently on this segment, which is the reason for its high expected CAGR.

Asia-Pacific expected to Record the Highest Growth

By region, the North American market is generating the highest revenue at present, in the market studied. However, the growth of the Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to be higher during the forecast period. Emerging economies in Asia-Pacific, like India, China, and Japan, are investing significant amounts in modernizing their armed forces. These modernization programs are further being boosted by the increasing defense spending from these countries, which collectively, has a positive impact on the growth of the market.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Communications

5.1.2 ISTAR

5.1.3 Command and Control

5.1.4 Other Products

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.1.4 Rest of North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 United Kingdom

5.2.2.2 Germany

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.4 Iran

5.2.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Harris Corporation

6.2.2 Collins Aerospace

6.2.3 General Dynamics Corporation

6.2.4 Safran

6.2.5 Thales SA

6.2.6 Codan

6.2.7 Elbit Systems Ltd.

6.2.8 Saab AB

6.2.9 Exelis

6.2.10 Cojot

6.2.11 Flir Systems

6.2.12 L3 Technologies Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

