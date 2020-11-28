Main Battle Tank Market 2020 – 2024 | Prominent Players, Business Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Global Prospect by Future Growth Analysis

The “Main Battle Tank Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Main Battle Tank market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Main Battle Tank market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The report includes the procurement of new MBTs as well as the upgrade of the existing battle tanks.

Main Battle Tank market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Main Battle Tank market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Development of Newer Generation Main Battle Tanks to Drive the Market

Many countries are developing advanced, newer generation main battle tanks to equip their militaries. Examples of battle tanks manufactured for certain countries include the T-90MS and T-14 Armata for Russia, M1A2 SEP V3 for the U.S., the Leopard 2A7 for Germany, the VT4 (MBT-3000) and Type 99 (ZTZ99) for China, the Challenger 2 “Black Night” for the UK, the Leclerc XLR for France, the “Leoclerc” EMBT for France and Germany, the Altay for Turkey, the K2 Black Panther for South Korea, the TAM 2IP for Argentina, the Type 10 for Japan, the Karrar for Iran and the Merkava IV Barak / Merkava IV M Windbreaker for Israel. Also, there are many plans to manufacture indigenous newer generation tanks by many countries like India, which is manufacturing the Arjun Tanks. Research is also in progress to develop and deploy unmanned battle tanks, from countries like Russia and China. All these next-generation battle tanks will cater to the modernization needs of the militaries, thereby helping the growth of the market in the years to come.

Europe to be the Fastest Growing Market for Main Battle Tanks

Unlike most countries which are focusing on the procurement of other types of armored vehicles excluding the main battle tanks, countries in Europe are focusing on the procurement of new main battle tanks and the modernization of their existing MBT fleet. Countries in the region, like France and Germany are collaborating together to produce the next generation MBTs. Also, Russia is adding thousands of MBTs to its fleet inventory. Demand will also be generated from countries like the United Kingdom, Italy, Finland, France, Germany, Croatia, Poland, Sweden, and Turkey in the years to come. All these factors are expected to help the growth of the region during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Main Battle Tank Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Geography

5.1.1 North America

5.1.1.1 United States

5.1.1.2 Canada

5.1.2 Europe

5.1.2.1 Germany

5.1.2.2 United Kingdom

5.1.2.3 France

5.1.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.1.3 Asia Pacific

5.1.3.1 China

5.1.3.2 Japan

5.1.3.3 India

5.1.3.4 South Korea

5.1.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.1.4 Latin America

5.1.4.1 Brazil

5.1.4.2 Mexico

5.1.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.1.5 Middle East and Africa

5.1.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.1.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.1.5.3 Turkey

5.1.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 General Dynamics Corporation

6.4.2 BAE Systems plc

6.4.3 BMC

6.4.4 Hyundai Rotem

6.4.5 Nexter Systems

6.4.6 Rheinmetall AG

6.4.7 Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG

6.4.8 Israel Military Industries

6.4.9 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

6.4.10 Norinco

6.4.11 Defence Research And Development Organisation

6.4.12 Rostec

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

