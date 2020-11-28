Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market 2020 – 2024 | Prominent Players, Business Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Global Prospect by Future Growth Analysis

The “Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Long Fiber Thermoplastics market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Long Fiber Thermoplastics market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Long Fiber Thermoplastics market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Long Fiber Thermoplastics market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Long Fiber Thermoplastics market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Long Fiber Thermoplastics in Automotive Production

– Long-fiber thermoplastics have gained popularity among thermoplastics matrix composites, mainly due to significant technological developments in the automotive industries.

– Long-fiber thermoplastics are used in the automotive industry, in order to reduce the overall weight of an automobile and gain fuel efficiency, to meet various regulations by EPA and other government authorities.

– Long fiber thermoplastics are used in both interior and exterior applications. The most common applications include powertrain, under-hood, and body components, such as upper front end, service panel, and battery cooling box, door module, wheel cover, latch bracket, sun roof components, seat handle, seat back, and air inlet components, among others.

– Furthermore, long fiber thermoplastics provide high strength, freedom of design, and have dimensional stability. Thereby, they have gradually become an integral part of the automotive industry.

– With long fiber thermoplastics expected to replace conventional materials in the aforementioned industry, its usage is expected to grow in the coming years. Moreover, the growing demand for automobiles is estimated to positively impact the demand for long fiber thermoplastics during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Experience Healthy Growth

– Asia-Pacific has been projected to experience healthy growth in long fiber thermoplastics market, owing to major developing nations such as China, India and ASEAN countries.

– China is one of the largest producers and consumers of long fiber thermoplastics in the region. In China, the consumption of long fiber thermoplastics has increased drastically in the recent past, due the growing population, increasing urbanization, and substitution of many metals by suitable long fiber thermoplastics in variable applications.

– The long fiber thermoplastics are used in the manufacturing of various products employed in packaging, automotive, and many other sectors. The demand for long fiber thermoplastics is increasing from various end-user sectors, including electrical & electronics, aerospace, automotive, buildings & construction, sporting equipment, and others.

– The abundant availability of raw materials and low cost of production is estimated to drive the demand for long fiber thermoplastics market during the forecast period in Asia-Pacific region.

Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Long Fiber Thermoplastics market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Long Fiber Thermoplastics including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increase in Demand for Fuel-efficient Vehicles

4.2.2 Exceptional Properties of Long Fiber Over Short Fiber Thermoplastics

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Weaker Mechanical Properties and Higher Cost Than Thermosets

4.3.2 High Processing and Manufacturing Costs

4.4 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Resin Type

5.1.1 Polypropylene

5.1.2 Polyamide

5.1.3 Polybutylene Terephthalate

5.1.4 Others

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Automotive

5.2.2 Aerospace

5.2.3 Electrical & Electronics

5.2.4 Buildings & Construction

5.2.5 Sporting Equipment

5.2.6 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 South Korea

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Colaborations and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation

6.4.2 Celanese Corporation

6.4.3 Deutsche Beteiligungs AG

6.4.4 Daicel Polymer Ltd.

6.4.5 Dieffenbacher GmbH

6.4.6 Hanwha Azdel

6.4.7 LANXESS

6.4.8 PlastiComp Inc.

6.4.9 PolyOne Corporation

6.4.10 PPG Industries Inc.

6.4.11 the Quadrant group of companies

6.4.12 RTP Company

6.4.13 SABIC

6.4.14 SBHPP

6.4.15 SGL CARBON SE

6.4.16 Solvay

6.4.17 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd

6.4.18 TechnoCompound GmbH (Polymer Group)

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Use of Long-fiber Thermoplastics in New Applications

7.2 Other Opportunities

