Liquid Packaging Cartons Market | Global Players by Size, Growth Analysis by share, Upcoming Trends, Regional Forecast to 2024

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Liquid packaging cartons are containers, which enable safe transportation and storage of liquid products and provide customized packaging based on the marketing requirements of manufacturers. The food and beverage sector captures the major share for this industry. North America has the largest market as people in the region have witnessed a fast lifestyle making them prefer ready-to-eat food.

Liquid Packaging Cartons market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Liquid Packaging Cartons market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Dairy Products Occupy a Notable Share in Liquid Packaging Cartons Market

– According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the dairy product demand in the developed and developing countries has been increasing for the past few years.

– As the population and income increases, and diets become more globalized, dairy products are expected to be consumed specifically in developing countries.

– The worldwide demand for processed milk and juices has also increased over the recent years. While processed milk and dairy products have played a significant role in shaping the liquid packaging cartons industry, particularly in the North American region, the growing demand for fruit juice worldwide, which rose to 35 billion liters in 2017 has also been crucial to the market growth.

– As people are becoming aware of the benefits of carton packaging, they are shifting from other packaging materials toward paperboard containers. In the United States, milk solids will see a tremendous growth and this will supplement the liquid packaging carton market.

Asia-Pacific to witness the Fastest Growth during the Forecast Period.

– Asia-Pacific is dominated by the population of China and India and in these two countries, the increase in disposable income and the constantly growing rate of these countries will act as a supplement for the growth of the liquid packaging carton market.

– According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, India and Pakistan will contribute the maximum production of milk in the upcoming years. India is the developing nation and the increase in the paper cardboard has been observed on account of factors, such as the increasing FMCG as well as the food and beverage sector. This is being supported by the government of India as well because plastic carry bags are banned in India. This movement has acted as the stimulator for the majority of the people in India.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.3 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.4 Market Drivers

4.4.1 Rising Demand for Environment-friendly Packaging

4.4.2 Changing Consumer Lifestyle and Preferences

4.5 Market Restraints

4.5.1 Competition from Substitutes such as Glass and Plastic Packaging

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.7 Industry Regulations and Policies

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Liquid Type

5.1.1 Milk

5.1.2 Water

5.1.3 Juices

5.1.4 Energy Drinks

5.1.5 Alcoholic Beverages

5.1.6 Other Liquid Types

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 France

5.2.2.2 UK

5.2.2.3 Germany

5.2.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 Japan

5.2.3.2 China

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Mexico

5.2.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 UAE

5.2.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.3 South Africa

5.2.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Elopak AS

6.1.2 Evergreen Packaging LLC

6.1.3 Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co. Ltd

6.1.4 Klabin SA

6.1.5 Refresco Group N.V.

6.1.6 SIG Global Pte. Ltd

6.1.7 Tetra Laval International SA

6.1.8 Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd

6.1.9 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

6.1.10 Assemblies Unlimited Inc.

7 INVESTMENT OUTLOOK

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

