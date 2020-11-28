Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Display Market – Share, Segments Breakdown, Global Growth by Top Key Players, Future Scope, and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Display Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Display market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Display market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

LCoS microdisplay is constructed with a liquid crystal layer sandwiched between a thin-film transistor (TFT) and a silicon semiconductor with a reflective coating. These LCoS displays are frequently used in projectors, and the rising demand for projectors during sports events is also expected to aid as a key market opportunity for the LCoS display market. Automotive, medical, aviation, consumer electronics, military, and optical 3D measurement are the other major application-based segments of the LCoS display market.

Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Display market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Display market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Head-mounted Displays to Witness Huge Demand for LCoS Systems

– Head-mounted displays used for augmented and virtual reality have unique characteristics that handheld displays and spatial displays do not offer.

– Training of all types is the most important potential use of AR/VR. Navy researchers are integrating AR technology into head mounted displays (HMD) to effectively provide ground deployed troops with the technology utilized by pilots.

– In June 2018, Spex, a division of Toronto-based wearable medical device developer eSight, released a new hardware and software platform intended to combine the best current augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) features in a head-mounted device that can be worn all day.

– HMDs are not only used in virtual reality gaming, but also been used in military, medical and engineering contexts. In March 2019, Valve launched a teaser site featuring a brand-new virtual reality headset, called the Valve Index. It has inside-out tracking to allow players to move around a room without worrying about placing base stations or external tracking cameras.

Asia-Pacific to Emerge as the Fastest Growing Market

– According to asiapacificelectronics.com, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to deliver USD 212 billion in GDP, as a result of mmWave 5G by 2034.

– The majority of countries in Asia-Pacific have experienced a prolonged period of dynamic economic growth, which was reflected in rising disposable incomes.

– A significant milestone on the path toward becoming a manufacturing hub was achieved in 2017, when India’s domestic electronics production exceeded imports of electronic goods into the country.

– Consumer’s lifestyle is changing, as they are adopting new technology and embracing the new trends in technology.

– A growing customer base of middle class and increased penetration of consumer durables have provided enough scope for the growth of the Indian electronics sector.

Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Display Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Display market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Display including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

