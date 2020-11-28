Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate Market 2020 – 2024 | Prominent Players, Business Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Global Prospect by Future Growth Analysis

The “Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate Market on the global and regional level.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Household Detergents and Cleaners Application to Dominate the Market

– One of the key applications of LAS is as a surfactant in detergents and cleaning products and has widely replaced the usage of other synthetic surfactants like Branched Alkybenzene sulfonate (BAS) owing to its biodegradability.

– Increasing awareness towards cleanliness and hygiene in developing countries owing to awareness campaigns organized by the government like the swachh bharat campaign in India is one of the key factors in increasing demand for detergents and cleaners.

– Growing per capita income and availability of a wide range of choices are also boosting the demand for detergents in developing countries.

– Additionally, the positive growth of food and beverage industry worldwide is expected to drive the demand for dishwashing liquids.

– Hence, the household detergents and cleaners application is likely to continue dominating the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major market share in LAS market and is expected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period. The key factors driving the Asia-Pacific market are positive trends for synthetic detergents industry in India and China. The growth in India’s beauty and personal care industry which was valued at USD 8 billion in 2018 is also expected to boost the LAS market. In addition to these factors like rising industrialization, growing disposable income and increasing population are also driving the market in Asia-pacific region.

Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Dish Washing Liquid in Asia-Pacific Region

4.1.2 Growing prominence as a substitute for Dodecylbenzene Sulfonates owing to Biodegradability

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Volatile Prices of Raw Materials

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Regulatory Policy Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 By Application

5.1.1.1 Household Detergents and Cleaners

5.1.1.2 Industrial Cleaners

5.1.1.3 Personal Care products

5.1.1.4 Others

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Asia-Pacific

5.2.1.1 China

5.2.1.2 India

5.2.1.3 Japan

5.2.1.4 South Korea

5.2.1.5 Australia & New Zealand

5.2.1.6 ASEAN Countries

5.2.1.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.2 North America

5.2.2.1 United States

5.2.2.2 Canada

5.2.2.3 Rest of North America

5.2.3 Europe

5.2.3.1 Germany

5.2.3.2 United Kingdom

5.2.3.3 Italy

5.2.3.4 France

5.2.3.5 Russia

5.2.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Croda International Plc

6.4.2 Bodal Chemicals Ltd.

6.4.3 Stepan Company

6.4.4 BASF SE

6.4.5 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

6.4.6 Lion Specialty Chemicals Co., Ltd

6.4.7 Clariant

6.4.8 Hansa Group AG

6.4.9 Kao Corporation

6.4.10 Formosan Union Chemical Corp

6.4.11 CEPSA Quimica SA

6.4.12 Desmet Ballestra

6.4.13 Sasol

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Rise in Demand for Personal Care Products in Developing Countries

