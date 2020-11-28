Europe Veterinary Vaccine Market 2020 Deep Study of Top Players, Regional Segmentation, CAGR Value, Market Size & Share, Revenue Forecast to 2024

The “Europe Veterinary Vaccine Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Europe Veterinary Vaccine market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Europe Veterinary Vaccine market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The European veterinary vaccine market has been segmented based on vaccine type, technology, and geography. By vaccine type, the market is divided into livestock vaccines and companion animal vaccines. By technology, the market is divided into live attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and other technologies.

Europe Veterinary Vaccine market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Europe Veterinary Vaccine market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Live Attenuated Vaccines Segment is Expected to hold the Largest Market Share

The live attenuated vaccines segment of the European veterinary vaccine market is believed to have the largest market size, and it is expected to witness a CAGR of approximately 5.12% over the forecast period.

All vaccines licensed for oral or intranasal administration are attenuated. These vaccines must be stored and handled properly, with strict attention to temperature, even in the lyophilized (free-dried) state. After the reconstitution, the dose of the vaccine should be administered promptly (within 1 hour) or discarded. Some examples of these type of vaccines include canine distemper virus vaccines and all canine parvovirus and adenovirus-2 vaccines.

Owing to the rising use of live attenuated vaccines, the segment is contributing to the largest market share of the European veterinary vaccine market.

Detailed TOC of Europe Veterinary Vaccine Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Incidences of Livestock Diseases

4.2.2 Initiatives by Various Government Agencies, Animal Associations, and Leading Players

4.2.3 Increasing Incidences of Zoonotic Diseases

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Storage Costs for Vaccines

4.3.2 Lack of Veterinarians and Shortage of Skilled Farms

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Animal Vaccine Type

5.1.1 Livestock Vaccines

5.1.1.1 Bovine Vaccines

5.1.1.2 Poultry Vaccines

5.1.1.3 Porcine Vaccines

5.1.1.4 Other Livestock Vaccines

5.1.2 Companion Animal Vaccines

5.1.2.1 Canine Vaccines

5.1.2.2 Feline Vaccines

5.1.2.3 Equine Vaccines

5.2 By Technology

5.2.1 Live Attenuated Vaccines

5.2.2 Inactivated Vaccines

5.2.3 Toxoid Vaccines

5.2.4 Recombinant Vaccines

5.2.5 Other Technologies

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Europe

5.3.1.1 Germany

5.3.1.2 UK

5.3.1.3 France

5.3.1.4 Italy

5.3.1.5 Spain

5.3.1.6 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Merck & Co. Inc.

6.1.2 Virbac SA

6.1.3 Hester Biosciences Ltd

6.1.4 Eli Lilly & Company

6.1.5 Ceva Sante Animale

6.1.6 Phibro Animal Health Corp.

6.1.7 HIPRA

6.1.8 Zoetis Inc.

6.1.9 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

