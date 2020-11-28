Europe Sodium-dependent Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT – 2) Market 2020 – 2024 | Prominent Players, Business Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Global Prospect by Future Growth Analysis

The “Europe Sodium-dependent Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT – 2) Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Europe Sodium-dependent Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT – 2) market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Europe Sodium-dependent Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT – 2) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The report includes a complete study of SGLT2 inhibitors, which include invokana, jardiance, farxiga, and suglat. The study is further divided into country-wise analysis, which cover all the drugs in the SGLT-2 class.

Europe Sodium-dependent Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT – 2) market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Europe Sodium-dependent Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT – 2) market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Side Effects of Invokana

– Drugs for diabetes are rather expensive for a large segment (middle-class or lower middle-class population) of diabetic patients.

– While there are only a few moderately priced-generics, like the metformin drugs, other medicines are often more costly and have fewer side effects.

– One such drug that is losing ground is Johnson & Johnson’s Invokana, due to its increasing side effects.

– In May, US regulators mandated that the pharmaceutical giant needs to add warnings to Invokana’s label about an increased risk of leg and foot amputations, and in the following month, the company’s cardiovascular outcomes trial, Canvas, confirmed that the medication increased the rate of amputations by about twofold.

Increasing Diabetic Population

– As there is an exponential growth of diabetic population YoY, especially type 2 diabetic patients, new innovative drugs are coming up in the market to increase the ease of access to the patients.

– With the increase in diabetic population, the need and demand for diabetes drugs are expected to increase. The other factors, such as better adoption than other therapies and government initiatives, are driving the diabetes drugs market.

Europe Sodium-dependent Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT – 2) Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Europe Sodium-dependent Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT – 2) market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Europe Sodium-dependent Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT – 2) including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Europe Sodium-dependent Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT – 2) Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Drug

5.1.1 Sodium-dependent Glucose Cotransport 2 (SGLT-2) Inhibitor (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.1.1.1 Invokana (Canagliflozin)

5.1.1.2 Jardiance (Empagliflozin)

5.1.1.3 Farxiga/Forxiga (Dapagliflozin)

5.1.1.4 Suglat (Ipragliflozin)

5.2 By Geography

5.2.1 Europe

5.2.1.1 France (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.1.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.1.2 Germany (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.2.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.1.3 Italy (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.3.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.1.4 Spain (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.4.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.1.5 United Kingdom (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.5.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.1.6 Russia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.6.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

5.2.1.7 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.7.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)

6 MARKET INDICATORS

6.1 Type-1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

6.2 Type-2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1.1 Eli Lilly

7.1.2 Janssen Pharmaceuticals

7.1.3 Boehringer Ingelheim

7.1.4 AstraZeneca

7.1.5 Bristol Myers Squibb

7.2 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

7.2.1 Eli Lilly

7.2.2 Janssen Pharmaceuticals

7.2.3 Boehringer Ingelheim

7.2.4 AstraZeneca

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITES AND FUTURE TRENDS

