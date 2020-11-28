Europe Snack Bar Market | Global Players by Size, Growth Analysis by share, Upcoming Trends, Regional Forecast to 2024

The “Europe Snack Bar Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Europe Snack Bar market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Europe Snack Bar market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The scope of the europe snack bar market is segmented by product type as Breakfast Bar, Granola / Muesli Bars, Energy and Nutrition Bars and Fruit Bars. The distribution channel is segmented as hypermarket, supermarkets, convenience stores, online channel, specialist retailers, discounters and others. The preference for breakfast bars has grown tremendously over the years, mainly due to their immense health benefits.With the changing lifestyle of the consumers the demand for nutritional and convinient snack bar is increasing in Europe.

Europe Snack Bar market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Europe Snack Bar market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

United Kingdom Contributing Maximum Share to the European Energy Bar Market

Kellogg’s is the leading snack bar brand in the United Kingdom, and it has developed several products for its breakfast cereals market, including the child-oriented Frosties bars and Special K bars. Cereal and snack bars cannot be sold in British schools under the guidelines of School Food Trust (SFT). However, schools have started accepting them as part of a packed lunch, which serves as treat for children and gains their attention for the product. Close to half of the English population eat snacks at least once a week. Nearly18% of the adult consumers in the United Kingdom report snacking on-the-go at least once a day. The ongoing public focus on healthy eating has benefited the snack bars market in the country. Snack bars are widely perceived as a healthier alternative to products, like chocolate or confectionery; but due to product variation, they also enjoy a strong image as a treat.

Energy Bar is the Fastest Growing Snack Bar

Energy bars are primarily composed of carbohydrates, with smaller amounts of protein and fat. The high-carbohydrate content provides fuel for muscles, protein helps with muscle repair, and their low-fat/low-fiber formulation makes them easy to digest making them the perfect workout snack. Companies like Kellogg’s have products with high-protein content in snack bars with multiple flavor as well, like caramel pretzel cashew protein, which includes ingredients, such as, soy protein isolate, soluble corn fiber, cashew, palm kernel, soy lecithin, and palm oil among other ingredients. Manufacturers like MioBio Company are also coming up with energy bars with no added sugar, artificial sweetener, preservatives, GMOs, cereals, glutens or dairy products. However, the price of raw materials plays a major hurdle as it keeps changing.

Europe Snack Bar Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Europe Snack Bar market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Europe Snack Bar including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Europe Snack Bar Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Distribution Channel

5.1.1 Supermarkets/ Hypermarket

5.1.2 Convenience Stores

5.1.3 Online Channel

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Type

5.2.1 Breakfast Bar

5.2.2 Granola / Muesli Bars

5.2.3 Energy and Nutrition Bars

5.2.4 Fruit Bars

5.2.5 Others

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Most Active Companies

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Kellogg’s

6.4.2 PepsiCo Inc.

6.4.3 Post Holdings Clif Bar (LUNA BAR)

6.4.4 General Mills

6.4.5 Nestle S.A.

6.4.6 Abbott Laboratories Inc.

6.4.7 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

6.4.8 Associated British Foods

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

