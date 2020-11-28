Europe PUR Hot-melt Adhesives Market 2020 – 2024 | Prominent Players, Business Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Global Prospect by Future Growth Analysis

The “Europe PUR Hot-melt Adhesives Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Europe PUR Hot-melt Adhesives market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Europe PUR Hot-melt Adhesives market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Europe PUR Hot-melt Adhesives Market on the global and regional level.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Europe PUR Hot-melt Adhesives market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Europe PUR Hot-melt Adhesives market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Europe PUR Hot-melt Adhesives market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand of Woodwork and Joinery (Furniture)

– Hot-melt adhesives are used for assembly work and for bonding decorative edging. They further increase the structural bonding of wood and aid in joining wood with other materials. Hot-melt adhesives have versatile applications in the woodworking industry.

– They can be used in making architectural and aesthetic elements, for profile wrapping, post forming, and soft forming, among others. Polyurethane adhesives are used to cure exposure to moisture and provide environmental resistance.

– The need for unique and different types of furniture is driving the woodworking industry, and thus, the demand for hot-melt adhesives in this industry is steadily growing.

– The European woodworking and joinery industry is expected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period. The residential construction sector in Europe is in a stage of transformation and it is offering an attractive market with the scope for faster development.

– The furniture industry derives its demand mainly from two sectors: domestic or home market and commercial or office market. The increasing per-capita income of the middle classes in European countries has created a demand for domestic furniture from these markets.

– The residential and office construction sector in the EU is expected to grow at moderate rates, with the infrastructure construction activities gaining a boost in the majority of the European countries. The state subsidies provided by different countries for residential construction are driving the growth of the housing construction in Europe.

– On the whole, the demand for PUR hot-melt adhesives for furniture applications is expected to grow at a moderate rate through the forecast period.

Germany to Dominate the Market

Germany recorded a significant GDP growth rate of 2.0% in 2018. The automotive industry is the largest sector in Germany, which accounts for 20% of the total German industry revenues. The public consumption of hot-melt adhesives has increased by 0.5%, supported by the growth of the automotive, electronics, energy and power, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries. The German economy has, in recent years, recovering from crises that plagued its industrial sectors. At present, the public consumption of goods and services has increased significantly with an increase in purchasing power. The market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the use of hot-melt adhesives, with demand coming from both domestic and international clients. The construction sector in Germany accounted for about 3.3% of the GDP. The residential construction market segment was expected to experience a moderately high growth rate of around 7% in 2017. Subsequently, the furniture industry is also showing positive growth rates. The packaging industry has a higher market potential with growing demand from consumers, which in turn, is expected to drive the consumption of PUR hot-melt adhesives during the forecast period.

Europe PUR Hot-melt Adhesives Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Europe PUR Hot-melt Adhesives market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Europe PUR Hot-melt Adhesives including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Europe PUR Hot-melt Adhesives Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand from the Packaging and Electronics Industries

4.1.2 Increasing Usage of PUR holt-melt adhesives as a Substitute for Solvent-borne Adhesives

4.1.3 Increasing Applications in a Various Industries

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Decrease In The Demand In Russia And France

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Non-reactive

5.1.2 Reactive

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Packaging

5.2.2 Healthcare

5.2.3 Transportation

5.2.4 Woodworking and Joinery (Furniture)

5.2.5 Footwear

5.2.6 Textiles

5.2.7 Electronics

5.2.8 Bookbinding

5.2.9 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Germany

5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3 France

5.3.4 Italy

5.3.5 Spain

5.3.6 Russia

5.3.7 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 Adco (UK) Limited

6.4.3 Arkema Group (Bostik SA)

6.4.4 Artimelt AG

6.4.5 Buhnen Gmbh & Co. KG

6.4.6 Delo Industrial Adhesives

6.4.7 DIC Corporation

6.4.8 DowDuPont

6.4.9 Franklin International

6.4.10 H.B. Fuller

6.4.11 Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

6.4.12 Jowat SE

6.4.13 Klebchemie M. G. Becker GmbH & Co. KG

6.4.14 Master Bond Inc.

6.4.15 SIKA AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Adoption of Bio-based Hot-melt Adhesives

7.2 Innovative Product Development to have Competitive Edge

