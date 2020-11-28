Europe Plant Protein Market 2020 Deep Study of Top Players, Regional Segmentation, CAGR Value, Market Size & Share, Revenue Forecast to 2024

The “Europe Plant Protein Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Europe Plant Protein market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Europe Plant Protein market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The European plant protein market report includes study on segmentation by ingredient type (soy protein, wheat protein, pea protein, and other ingredient types), form (protein isolate, protein concentrate, and textured proteins), application (bakery, meat substitute, nutritional supplement, beverage, snacks, and other applications), and geography.

Europe Plant Protein market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Europe Plant Protein market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Soy Protein Recorded the Highest Market Share

Soy protein is available in flour, concentrate, and isolate format. Soy protein is widely being incorporated as ingredients in processed food, as a protein supplement, and even available as protein drink. Other plant protein sources, such as legumes, have gained popularity, due to their low-fat content and adequate amounts of macronutrients, including folate, iron, zinc, and calcium. Pea proteins are perceived as a cost-effective way to follow a healthy lifestyle, as it is a complete protein that contains all nine essential amino acids (unlike rice or beans). Major players are coming up with various forms of the protein and are investing more on improving the performance of their existing products, as well as in developing new formulations. For instance, ADM has launched an energy drink incorporated with soy protein, which is available in the US and European markets.

France is the Fastest Growing Market in the Europe Plant Protein Market

The French plant protein market is registering a CAGR of 8.1%. The increasing preferences toward healthy foods is the major factor that is driving the plant protein market in France. The decrease in the consumption of animal protein, due to the various intolerances, is also a factor leading to the growth of the plant protein market in Europe. There is significant support from the governments for production and consumption of plant protein, such as soy, as they require fewer natural resources for the same protein level. Soy-based proteins are the most demanded plant protein in France. Major players are expanding their product range by introducing proteins from new sources of plants, and more players are entering into the market for expanding their base.

Detailed TOC of Europe Plant Protein Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Research Phases

1.2 Study Deliverables

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Ingredient Type

5.1.1 Wheat Protein

5.1.2 Soy Protein

5.1.3 Pea Protein

5.1.4 Other Ingredient Types

5.2 By Form

5.2.1 Protein Isolate

5.2.2 Protein Concentrate

5.2.3 Texture Protein

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Bakery

5.3.2 Meat Extender

5.3.3 Nutritional Supplement

5.3.4 Beverage

5.3.5 Snacks

5.3.6 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Germany

5.4.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3 France

5.4.4 Spain

5.4.5 Italy

5.4.6 Russia

5.4.7 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Strategies Adopted by Key Players

6.2 Most Active Companies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Archer Daniels Midland

6.4.2 Cargill Incorporated

6.4.3 DuPont

6.4.4 Kerry Inc.

6.4.5 Omega Protein Corporation

6.4.6 Roquette

6.4.7 Amway

6.4.8 Glanbia PLC

6.4.9 Avebe

6.4.10 Growing Naturals LLC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

