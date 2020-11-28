Europe Omega-3 Products Market – Share, Segments Breakdown, Global Growth by Top Key Players, Future Scope, and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Europe Omega-3 Products Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Europe Omega-3 Products market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Europe Omega-3 Products market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The market study of Europe omega-3 products is available for functional food, dietary supplements, infant nutrition, pet food and feed, pharmaceutical and clinical nutrition. By distribution channel, the market is segmented as grocery retailers, pharmacies, health stores, internet retailing and other distribution channels.

Europe Omega-3 Products market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Europe Omega-3 Products market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Health Benefits Associated with Omega-3 Consumption

Omega-3 fatty acids, particularly EPA and DHA, are essential in the human diet for proper growth, development, and good health. These have been found to be particularly good for heart health, joint and inflammation support, eye health, cognitive function, pregnancy, and healthy child development, and immune function, among other benefits. Recently, deaths from cardiovascular disease have witnessed an increase globally, though mortality rates decrease. Western Europe and Central Europe are the only 2 of the 21 regions where cardiovascular deaths and death rates have declined. There is an availability of a range of complementary life course strategies to improve cardiovascular health in the youth and adult population as they age. Such approaches focus on both improving cardiovascular health among those who currently have less than optimal levels, and on preserving cardiovascular health among those who currently have ideal levels.

Germany Holds the Major Market Share of Europe Omega-3 Products Market

According to dietary guidelines, Germans are encouraged to eat 150- 220 g of fish per week, in order to consume enough essential omega-3 fatty acids. However, despite a high level of awareness, only a few Germans consume enough fish. As an alternative, Chia Seeds are becoming increasingly popular in Europe, due to their nutritional and health properties (omega 3 and fiber). Germany is the largest importer of chia seeds in Europe, followed by the Netherlands, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Spain is one of the developing markets for omega-3 in Europe, and hence, the potential of market growth. Consumption of EPA and DHA largely depends on three factors—taste, price, and recommendation of doctors. The fortified food is largely dependent on how it is in taste after fortification.

Europe Omega-3 Products Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Europe Omega-3 Products market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Europe Omega-3 Products including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Europe Omega-3 Products Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Functional Food

5.1.2 Dietary Supplements

5.1.3 Infant Nutrition

5.1.4 Pet Food and Feed

5.1.5 Pharmaceutical

5.1.6 Clinical Nutrition

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Grocery Retailers

5.2.2 Pharmacies

5.2.3 Health Stores

5.2.4 Internet Retailing

5.2.5 Other Distribution Channel

5.3 By Geography

5.3.1 Germany

5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3 France

5.3.4 Italy

5.3.5 Russia

5.3.6 Spain

5.3.7 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Most Active Companies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Unilever

6.4.2 Amway Corporation

6.4.3 Sanofi

6.4.4 Herbalife International of America, Inc.

6.4.5 Nestle SA

6.4.6 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

