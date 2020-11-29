Cyclopentanone Market 2020 with Top Countries Data : Growth by Opportunities, Application, Current Trend and Forecast by 2026

Cyclopentanone Market Report starts with giving a brief overview of product classification, product definition, industry chain structure, various applications of the Cyclopentanone market, leading manufacturers of the Cyclopentanone industry. It also delivers an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

This report studies the Cyclopentanone market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Cyclopentanone market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Solvay

BASF

Zeon

Caffaro

FREESIA CHEMICALS

Zhejiang NHU

Huifu

WanXiang International

Shandong Guorun Chemical

Cyclopentanone is a clear colourless liquid organic compound with a peppermint-like odour and is a cyclic ketone. It is mainly as an intermediate for synthesis of fragrance, pharmaceuticals, rubber, etc. And it is used also as a solvent for electronic applications. Cyclopentanone is a clear colorless liquid with a petroleum-like odor. It is commonly used as an intermediate for synthesis pharmaceuticals, perfumery products and aromas. As for the downstream application, fragrance is the largest market, which accounted for 56.75% of the consumption in 2016. Scope of the Cyclopentanone Market Report : The global Cyclopentanone market is valued at 104.5 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 94 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of -1.5% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Cyclopentanone in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Cyclopentanone Breakdown Data by Type:

Electronic grade

Industrial grade

Pharmaceutical grade Cyclopentanone Breakdown Data by Application:

Fragrance

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics

Rubber