Traction Chains Market Size 2020 by Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate with Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2026

Traction Chains are nets made up of chains that fitted to the tires of vehicles to provide maximum traction when driving through snow and ice. Snow chains attach to the drive wheels of a vehicle or special systems deploy chains which swing under the tires automatically. Scope of the Traction Chains Market Report : The global Traction Chains market is valued at 291.8 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 390.4 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Traction Chains in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Traction Chains Breakdown Data by Type:

Metal Chain

Nonmetal Chain Traction Chains Breakdown Data by Application:

Transport

Forests