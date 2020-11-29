APET Sheet Market Size 2020 : Detailed Analysis on Top Countries, Shares, Sales, Price, CAGR, Impact of Covid-19 on APET Sheet, Future Investment, Trends and Forecast 2026

APET Sheet Market 2020 Research Report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology, APET Sheet Market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, Contact Information of manufacturers and market shares for company. APET Sheet market report also provides comprehensive information on “Industry Production”, “Sales and Consumption Status” and ” market Prospects”

This report studies the APET Sheet market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global APET Sheet market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

OCTAL

Klöckner Pentaplast

Shinkong Synthetic Fibers

Toray

Retal

K.P.TECH

Folienwerk Wolfen

epsotech Group

Plastirol

Polyone

TAE Kwang

Far Eastern New Century

Nan Ya Plastics

Zhongtian Sheet

APET (Amorphous PET) Sheet are thermoplastic sheet which are produced by the extrusion processing of Polyethylene Terephthalate (APET) copolymer, a thermoplastic polyester. APET Sheet have sparkling clarity and gloss and very good mechanical properties and thermoforming characteristics, which make them the ideal material for packaging applications. There are many different types of APET Sheet. The market can be segmented into: <0.2mm and 0.2-1mm and etc. 0.2-1 mm is the most commonly used and efficient types and took 69.32% market share in 2018. By application, Consumer Goods Packaging is the largest consumer group, with market share of 49.43% in 2018. The global APET Sheet market is valued at 5222.9 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 8486.7 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the APET Sheet in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

<0.2mm

0.2-1mm

1-2mm

>2mm APET Sheet Breakdown Data by Application:

Food Packaging

Medical Packaging

Consumer Goods Packaging