Ferroalloys Market 2020 with Top Countries Data : Incredible Possibilities, Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2026

This report studies the Ferroalloys market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Glencore

Eurasian Resources Group

Tsingshan Holding Group

Samancor Chrome

Erdos Group

Jiangsu Delong Nickel Industry

Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant

Shandong Xinhai Technology

Henan Xibao Metallurgy Metarials Group

Sheng Yan Group

Outokumpu

Shengyang Group

OM Holdings

Ferroalloys, alloys of iron with one or more other elements added to steel melts, are used to impart distinctive qualities to steel or to serve important functions during steel refning, such as control of inclusions, deoxidation, and desulfurization. Ferroalloys are used in lesser amounts to produce cast iron and nonferrous alloys. Ferroalloys can be divided into bulk ferroalloys and noble ferroalloys (also called special or specialty ferroalloys). Ferroalloys has relatively dispersive and technical barriers are low. Coke and Ore are the main raw materials, there are lots of coke manufacturers and the concentration of coke is dispersive. The main market players are Glencore, Eurasian Resources Group, Tsingshan Holding Group, Samancor Chrome, Erdos Group, etc. The global production of Ferroalloys will increase to 59106 K MT in 2018 from 48045 K MT in 2014 with CAGR of 4.23%.In consumption market, China is the largest areas of Ferroalloys consumption, the consumption volume of Ferroalloys reached 22558 K MT. In 2018, United States and Middle East are in the second and third position and the consumption volume of Ferroalloys reached 4461 K MT and 3425 K MT. The global Ferroalloys market is valued at 63130 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 91600 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Ferroalloys in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Ferroalloys Breakdown Data by Type:

Silicon Manganese

Ferrochrome

Ferro Nickel

Others Ferroalloys Breakdown Data by Application:

Deoxidizer

Desulfurizer