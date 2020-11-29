Diisobutylene Market Size 2020 by Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate with Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2026

Diisobutylene Market is analyzed for major factors such as consumer needs and changes observed in them over time, market sales in terms of value and volume, emerging opportunities, market growth trends, factors driving this Diisobutylene market, threats associated with them and market performance of key vendors along with key regions.

Di-isobutylene, or DIB, is a liquid mixture containing two isomers, 2,4,4-trimethyl-pentene-1 and 2,4,4-trimethyl-pentene-2 (sometimes referred to as DIB-1 and DIB-2). Used as a chemical intermediate, DIB has applications in many industries including rubber chemicals, lubricant additives and coatings. TPC Group is considered to be the global market leader. The TPC Group has a 33% share of production. The global Diisobutylene market is valued at 115.5 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 141.4 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Diisobutylene in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Diisobutylene Breakdown Data by Type:

Content: 95-98%

Content: >98%

Others Diisobutylene Breakdown Data by Application:

Rubber Chemical

Isononanoic Acid