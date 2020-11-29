Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data : Report Analysis by Region, Price, Business Development and Technology, Future Trends and Forecast 2020-2026

Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Market Report 2019-2026 offers a comprehensive analysis on Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR industry, delivering detailed market data and penetrating insights. The report provides analysis which is beneficial for industry insider, potential entrant and investor. The Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR report will the thorough study of the key business players to grasp their business methods, annual revenue, company profile and their contribution to the world Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR market share. The report covers a huge area of information including an overview, comprehensive analysis, definitions and classifications, applications, and expert opinions.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Thermo Fisher

Roche

QIAGEN

Bio-rad

Agilent

Bioer

Biosynex

Esco

Analytik Jena

Techne

Fluidigm

Real-time PCR or quantitative PCR is a well-established technology that has become the tool of choice for the rapid, sensitive quantification of nucleic acid in various biological samples. qPCR measures the accumulation of DNA during a PCR reaction. The increase in quantity of DNA at each cycle is measured by the change in intensity of a fluorescent signal. Comparison to a reference sample determines the number of original copies of template DNA in the reaction.Digital PCR is a highly precise approach to sensitive nucleic acid detection and quantification. Each sample is partitioned into thousands of individual reactions (droplets for Droplet Digital™ PCR technology). Each partition is analyzed after end-point PCR cycling for the presence or absence of a fluorescent signal, and the absolute number of molecules present in the sample is calculated. dPCR does not require a standard curve for quantification.Both quantitative PCR (qPCR) and digital PCR (dPCR) provide sensitive and specific detection, and precise quantification of nucleic acids. Both technologies have similarities, but they have differences that make one or the other the more adapted choice for specific applications. On the basis of technology, the dPCR and qPCR market is categorized into digital PCR (dPCR) and quantitative PCR (qPCR/real-time PCR). The qPCR technology segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global dPCR and qPCR market in 2017; whereas, the dPCR segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as ongoing technological developments in dPCR, continued expansion in distribution networks of emerging dPCR product manufacturers in global markets, and growing private funding to develop and commercialize innovative dPCR instruments are contributing to the growth of the dPCR technology segment. The global Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR market is valued at 1180.1 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1879.8 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Breakdown Data by Type:

dPCR

qPCR Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Breakdown Data by Application:

Clinical Use

Research Use