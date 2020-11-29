Ethanoic Acid Market Size 2020 : Detailed Analysis on Top Countries, Shares, Sales, Price, CAGR, Impact of Covid-19 on Ethanoic Acid, Future Investment, Trends and Forecast 2026

Ethanoic Acid Market Report studies current as well as future aspects of the Ethanoic Acid Industry. the Ethanoic Acid market provides Ethanoic Acid demand, trends and segmentation analysis. Global Ethanoic Acid industry report presents the up to date and useful market insights stating the product definition, product type, variety of applications.

This report studies the Ethanoic Acid market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Ethanoic Acid market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Celanese Corporation

Eastman

BP-Amoco

Japan Kyodo Sakusan

Jiangsu SOPO Chemical

Wujing Shanghai Chemical

Shandong Yankuang Chemical

Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical

Ethanoic acid is also called acetic acid, which is a kind of organic monobasic acids and short-chain saturated fatty acids. Its chemical formula is CH3COOH. The spicy sour of vinegar stems from ethanoic acid. Ethanoic acid is a kind of simple carboxylic acid, which is a kind of important chemical reagent. In the last few years, more and more Chinese companies enter into ethanoic acid industry. As the overall downward trend of China economic in the past few years, and the complicated and volatileinternational economic situation, the current demand for ethanoic acid product is relatively low, lack of demand, excess supply in the next few years. The global Ethanoic Acid market is valued at 4755.4 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 5102.4 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.0% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Ethanoic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Ethanoic Acid Breakdown Data by Type:

Acetic acid

Glacial acetic acid Ethanoic Acid Breakdown Data by Application:

Vinyl acetate monomer

Purified terephthalic acid

Acetate esters

Acetic anhydride