Expandable Microspheres Market Size 2020 : Industry Analysis by Top Key Players, Top Countries Data, Manufactures, Future Investment, Business Development, Growth and Forecast 2026

Expandable Microspheres Market Report presents in depth information and factual data about the Global Expandable Microspheres industry, providing an overall statistical Analysis of this market on the basis of Market drivers, Market limitations, and Its future prospects.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Expandable Microspheres market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global Expandable Microspheres market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

AkzoNobel

Matsumoto Yushi-Seiyaku

Kureha

Sekisui Chemical

Chase Corporation

The Kish Company

Expandable microspheres are microscopic spheres comprising a thermoplastic shell encapsulating a low boiling point liquid hydrocarbon. When heated to a temperature high enough to soften the thermoplastic shell, the increasing pressure of the hydrocarbon will cause the microsphere to expand. The volume can increase by 60 to 80 times. The major production regions of expandable microspheres are United States, Europe and Japan, which accounted for about 92% of production market share in 2018. Japan is the largest production region with a market share of 40% in 2018. For sales market, Asia-Pacific is the largest sales region with a market share of 34% in 2018. The global Expandable Microspheres market is valued at 468.7 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 890.8 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Expandable Microspheres in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Lightweight Filler

Blowing Agents Expandable Microspheres Breakdown Data by Application:

Buildings and Infrastructure

Transportation

Consumer Goods